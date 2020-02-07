The government body is calling on consumer markets to shorten working hours and lower labor costs

Convenience store chains should consider shortening business hours and help franchisees meet rising labor costs, a government panel said on Thursday.

The recommendations come from the fact that some franchisees struggle to keep the stores open 24/7, despite a sharp drop in consumer demand and labor shortages.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry had tasked the body, which was composed mainly of scientists and business leaders, to prepare a report on measures to bring industry to a more sustainable path.

The panel warned that the current business model of convenience stores was “in a crisis” and called on retail chains to make business hours more flexible.

The panel welcomed Ministop Co.’s decision to cover part of the cost of employee pay as of the April 2021 fiscal year and encouraged other major chains such as Seven-Eleven Japan Co., FamilyMart Co., and Lawson Inc. consider the following suit.

“I hope they will look at the report and take measures that will enable them to adapt to changing times and be successful,” said Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama.

The panel also called for more flexibility in setting royalties paid by franchisees and suggested revising current practice to raise a set amount based on gross profit.

It was emphasized that long-term contracts, which often last 10 to 15 years, favor the chains of convenience stores and make it more difficult for franchisees to adapt to changing business conditions.

The debate about the future of Japanese convenience stores is at a turning point in the industry.

The rapid expansion of the past has become unsustainable as a shrinking population reduces the number of consumers and workers. At the end of 2019, there were 0.2 percent fewer stores nationwide than in the previous year – the first decline since the publication of comparable data in 2005.

The panel urged the chains to improve their communication with franchisees and find ways to resolve disputes without bringing them to justice.

Investments in technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation as well as increased efforts to reduce food waste were also promoted. B. Discounts on products that have almost expired.