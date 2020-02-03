The government has committed to decriminalize suicide attempts, Justice Minister Malaysia said

Liew said the attorney general’s chambers have been actively considering and how to change the law to decriminalize suicide. – Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 / PRNewswire / – The government remains determined to decriminalize the attempted suicide, Justice Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said after the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court yesterday sentenced a 38-year-old disabled person.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s department said that the sentencing and sentencing was “of concern” and that the government was working to present the amendments to the Penal Code by mid-2020.

“It is very worrying. An attempted suicide or some form of self-harm is a mental illness and requires medical attention. These people must have the necessary access to psychiatric care and they must be cared for as patients and not as prisoners, ”he said in a statement here.

Liew said that since the government’s announcement last October, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) have been actively considering and how to amend the suicide decriminalization law.

“We are sticking to this. Before the law to decriminalize suicide is changed, they must have sustainable and viable mechanisms for access to psychiatric care. What exactly these mechanisms look like and how they will work is currently under investigation, ”he said.

When asked to set a time frame for tabling amendments in Parliament, the minister replied that he hoped this would happen by the middle of the year.

It was reported yesterday that a 38-year-old disabled man was sentenced to six months in prison by the Kuala Terengganu District Court for attempting suicide on December 23 last year.

According to the allegations, the man wanted to commit suicide because he is under enormous pressure.

Today, both Lawyers for Freedom and HAKAM have asked the AGC to review the judgment and refer it to the High Court so that it can be set aside.

* If you are lonely, worried or have negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or by email (email protected)