The government has decided to suspend the 1-year IBC I regulations, which will start the process of paying for a new bankruptcy.

REUTERS / Kham – RC1BF3E60F90

Sources said the regulation will be announced for the suspension of three sections of the IBC for up to a year, and a decision was made by the union’s cabinet on Wednesday. Sections 7, 9 and 10 of the IBC are suspended for six months and the suspension can be extended to one year.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 23, 2020, 5:41 PM IST

According to sources, the government has suspended the reform of the bankruptcy law in its decision to take out corporate borrowers who are under intense pressure from the Cronavirus epidemic.

In addition, the sources said that the reforms in the IBC (Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Law) provide banks with a way to rebuild loans.

Sources said the regulation will be announced for the suspension of three sections of the IBC for up to a year, and a decision was made by the union’s cabinet on Wednesday.

Sections 7, 9 and 10 of the IBC are suspended for six months and the suspension can be extended to one year. They added that an introductory article is part of this regulation, given the extension of time.

The suspension of these regulations could be extended for up to a year, depending on the economic situation ahead.

The sources said that the effective date of the mandatory reforms will be the date of the announcement of this ritual.

Paragraphs 7 and 9 relate to the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings by a financial creditor and an operating creditor. Section 10 relates to the filing of a bankruptcy payment file by a company.

The proliferation of coronavirus and locks across the country to prevent the spread of infections have significantly affected economic activity, and the latest decision provides a way to repay the company’s loans to repay its loans.

According to existing norms, if the default payment is more than 90 days, the borrower must refer the separate account under IBC or any other mechanism authorized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The lender does not have the option to repay the loan.

Currently, RBI norms prohibit loan restructuring, and the resolution must be implemented under the IBC.

Last month, Energy Minister Niromella Citaraman said the government could consider suspending some important IBC regulations if the current situation continues following the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic and beyond April 30.

Sitharaman is also responsible for the company that runs the IBC.

“If the current situation continues beyond April 30, 2020, we may consider paragraphs 7, 9 and 10 of IBC 2016 suspended for six months, so we will have to force large companies to go bankrupt. “They have to force such forces.”

In March, the government raised the default threshold for IBC bankruptcy proceedings to Rs 1 Crown from lakh 1 lakh to prevent such proceedings against small and medium-sized enterprises. Many of these companies are under economic pressure due to the economic blockade.

The operation was part of a rescue operation that was announced due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.