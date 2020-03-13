The UK has embarked on a major, worldwide, initiative to help address the growing chemsex waves and the resilience of Reynhard Sinaga.

The Metropolitan Police have described chemsex as “a problem of our time” in the LGBT + community, explaining that there are more than 60 drug addicts associated with drugs such as GHB and GBL in London alone, including murder.

The case was announced earlier this year as the highest-ranking British rapist was found guilty in 159 cases involving 48 men in Manchester, a chemsex drug store. He thinks he used most of them using GHB or GBL.

After the trial ended, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that the government should review its GHB and GBL products, which are currently Group C, in addition to steroids and supplements.

Buzzfeed News has revealed this followed by a new government initiative, “Project Sagamore”, to create a global, global network of exposures to chemsex by increasing knowledge sharing among UK authorities.

The officers have been involved with long-standing police officers, lawyers and criminal cases, health, sexual health and community groups. Various health organizations, including Public Health England and LGBT + health organizations have also contributed.

“Project Sagamore” was first unveiled at the international chemsex and crime conference in February, the first of its kind, both nationally and internationally.

‘Growth’ means chemsex.

Growing up chemsex products will help police, health and justice agencies identify and respond to crime, experts say.

With this in mind the conference presented a new chemsex presentation of justice agencies to look at all the potential issues in chemsex related cases.

According to Buzzfeed News, it describes a series of events “(in which) a person has sex with another (or others), uses drugs or engages in sexual activity, to promote, enhance, inform, or initiate sexual activity”.

Here are some examples of some of the cases that have been identified: “manslaughter, aggravated assault, rape, distribution of pornographic images, poisoning, theft, extortion, drug dealing, torture, robbery and many other misdemeanors.”

It broadens the meaning of those affected by chemsex cases, and while it often involves homosexuals, it can also include those who do not recognize themselves as heterosexual but who are sometimes different Sometimes they have sex with other men (such as sex workers, men are in prison) ”.

But the reach of chemsex is bigger than ever, the meeting heard, in which women are involved in torture – a manifestation of the complex imagery that still exists in chemsex-related cases.

Stephen Morris, chemsex and HMPPS co-ordinator, said: “The escalation of chemsex-related crime is extremely difficult because the factors that cause someone to offend are extremely complex and very different from our previous experience.

“Substance abuse is fueling increased activity and crime among potential law-abiding citizens. That is why we are working with the police, health and substance abuse to better understand the crime and provide support to offenders who commit far and wide. this is it. ”