The government is allowing Atal Yojana’s pension subscribers to withdraw partially from the PF fund among COVID-19

The government’s directive to add Covid-19 as one of the conditions for partial withdrawal from the pension fund by APY officials will be lifted in a day or two, Supratim Bandyopadhyay, head of India’s Pension Regulation and Fund (PFRDA), told PTI.

PTI

latest update: April 9, 2020, 7:29 PM IST

The government intends to allow Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers to leave part of the employees ‘share because the current lock in the Covid-19 battle has paralyzed the workers’ monetary power in the unorganized sector.

“In our regulations, we have already provided the possibility of partial exit purposes for specific purposes, such as life-threatening emergencies, or some kind of critical illness and the like. There we have made a classification that should include Covid-19 as well. Be, ”Bandyopadhyay said.

He said the PFRDA had asked the Treasury Department to provide the material.

“This directive may come out today or tomorrow,” said the head of the Pension Fund’s supervisory board.

He said: “Like other possible cases of partial cancellation, the withdrawal rate in 25% of the fund collected from the employees’ share of the pension amount has been kept the same amount.”

As of March 31, 2019, the number of APY subscribers was 2.11 crores. The number of subscribers under APY and NPS was 3.47 crores.

PFRDA implements two flagship retirement plans – APY and NPS (National Retirement System).

While the NPS deals with central and state governments alongside autonomous bodies as well as separate taxpayers, APY is more targeted at non-organized sector workers.

The majority of India’s workforce is employed in this sector, which is facing difficulties due to locking.

Bandyopadhyay said it was unlikely there would be a problem with PF’s share of NPS subscribers.

Due to large and medium-sized companies, PFRDA also does not see any disruption, however there may be some challenges due to small companies.

He also explained that since PFRDA projects are flexible in nature because there is no set deadline for participation, funds can be added to pension accounts at any time during the fiscal year.

Individuals, salaried or self-employed can also join the NPS program, where a maximum investment of 50,000 rupees per year is allowed without tax.