The government is dispelling rumors of bank closures. The DFS secretary says customer service points are open

The Banking Industry Union has urged customers to refrain from visiting branches for unnecessary services and to make the most of mobile and online banking channels.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: March 27, 2020, 7:50 PM IST

Dabashish Panda, secretary of financial services, said on Friday that the bank’s branches were committed to providing the necessary services during the sentence and that there was no shortage of money.

The Ministry of Financial Services asked people not to believe the rumors of the closure of the branches of the Banking Services Bank.

Panda said in a tweet: “Bank branches are operational customer service and will continue to provide their services. Enough money in branches and ATMs! Do not trust rumors of branch closures! Customers have asked to stop entering branches and so on. “

Later that day, the Association of Indian Banks (IBA) also denied the rumors, saying that about 1,05,988 branches were operating across the country.

Given the impact of coronavirus across the country, the goal of the IBA and its member banks is to ensure uninterrupted banking services to customers.

“So make sure we do our best and provide all the support you need in the best possible way. We will continue to provide banking services to our valued customers, however we urge everyone to “Just visit the branch office. If absolutely necessary, our staff will face the same challenges as all of you, so we need your help.”

“We work around the clock to make sure all our digital channels are up to date and have all the information you need during this time. If you may still need help, you can contact our branches,” he said. Get or get IVR from this service through our call center. ”

However, the bank hours for the public have been reduced in favor of the public and employees instead of 4 p.m.

As a measure to better serve customers, the IBA said all banks have been doing the following key activities since Friday.

Services that can be used in person through branches include: cash deposits and withdrawals, clearance of checks, remittances and government transactions.

The IBA also explained that according to the Interior Ministry, IT vendors are exempt from corporate activity for banking activities, bank reporters, ATM operations and cash management agencies.

According to the Minister of Energy, Niroomeh Sitaraman, customers’ accounts are credited through direct profits (DBT) transfers wherever they can be used, and use the banking correspondence network and ATMs to withdraw their funds.

To smooth out branch operations, many banks are rationalizing branch operations.

The country’s largest government lender, with more than 23,000 branches, has a program for its branches that will operate on Fridays.

Treasury Secretary-General Niroomeh Sitaraman assured on Thursday that the money under Pradan Mantry Garib Colin Eugana would be handed over to the beneficiaries by transferring direct profits to their bank accounts to address the plight of the poor facing the outbreak of the virus.

Panda said the necessary arrangements would be made for the transfer of the fund.

