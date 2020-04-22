The government is likely to discuss incentives for India Inc seeking help during the closure of Covid-19 – business news

The government union meets on Wednesday, where an incentive package for India Inc. is likely to be discussed. The Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is expected to take a call on the package soon.

A recent Covid-19 closure impact study said it could cause permanent damage to businesses and force many to lay off people unless a significant economic package was immediately announced by the government. The study was conducted by a joint alliance of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (Ficci) and consulting firm Dhruva Advisors.

Ficci requires an incentive package of Rs 9-10 lakh to get the economy back on track. Some industry associations have asked for an industry recovery package of Rs 16 lakh crore. Neither Aayog, a government research group, said it was up to five percent of GDP. It is approximately 9.5 lakh crore.

According to the survey, 69% of respondents expect the government to release a package, with tax breaks, fiscal incentives and efforts to facilitate compliance and create demand. Officials at the finance ministry said on condition of anonymity that governments have prepared different options and will come up with the right stimulus package at the appropriate time.

The impact of the pandemic and the shutdown has taken a toll on the economy. Although the International Monetary Fund (IPF) expects India to grow by 1.9 percent in 2020, most others are not so optimistic. Barclays said the economy will grow by zero percent and Nomura expects it to shrink to minus 0.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has so far announced two sets of measures, reducing the policy rate to 4.4 per cent, pushing banks to borrow more, providing 4.74 hands of rigid liquidity and facilitating poor loan rates to ensure banks’ books are not red .

According to the research, companies want incentives for exports, pending release, tax refunds, additional working capital from banks without collateral, and a further reduction in policy rates.

