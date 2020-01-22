The government is revising the criteria for the first phase of i-Suri 2020 eligibility | Malaysia

The government has revised eligibility criteria for the first phase of this year’s Suri Incentive Scheme (i-Suri), the Ministry of Women, Families and Community Development said. – Picture of Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, January 22 – The government has revised eligibility criteria for the first phase of this year’s Suri Incentive Scheme (i-Suri), the Ministry of Women, Families and Community Development said.

They are the women of the head of household (KIR); female KIR, single mothers, widows or unmarried persons; 2019 between 18 and 59 years old and only Malaysian citizens.

Eligible to participate are those who are registered and listed in the eKasih system operated by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) until November 30, 2019. bad / hardcore bad status in eKasih.

For the implementation of the first phase in 2019, KIR’s housewives were the target group that benefited from the program; KIR among single mothers, widows and unmarried (single) women who were registered in the eKasih system until November 30, 2018.

“The i-Suri program continues to improve from time to time based on the input and information received from all parties,” the ministry said today in a statement here. – Bernama