The government is sending communications to prefectures to discuss the merging of some public hospitals

In view of the need to streamline the medical sector in the face of increasing medical spending, the Ministry of Health has sent prefectures notices of possible mergers from publicly run local hospitals.

The move took place after the ministry announced the list of 424 public hospitals that were classified as in need of realignment last September.

When the notice was released on Friday, the ministry removed seven hospitals in Tokyo and six other prefectures from the list. In the meantime, the ministry plans to add about 20 hospitals to the list, eventually naming around 440 facilities. The changes to the list were based on data entry and other misspellings by Ministry of Health officials.

The ministry plans to tell prefectures this summer when their discussions should be completed.

The Ministry will not make the names of the newly added hospitals publicly available, unlike the original list that was published.

“Name disclosure is not a fundamental issue as we are calling for mergers and realignments of all hospitals (on the list) in equal measure,” said an official from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry has also provided prefecture data on the outcomes of medical treatment, which was provided by around 3,200 private hospitals as the basis for their discussions about the realignment of public hospitals.

The way the ministry announced the list of hospitals has met with strong opposition from local governments and target hospitals. The backlash prompted the ministry to apologize and forced it to postpone the communication.

