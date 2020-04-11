The government links the delivery of hydropower products with Trump’s support to H-1B visit workers in India

India’s president is linking the delivery of U.S.-bought hydroxychloroquine drugs to his request that President Donald Trump help India’s out-of-work workers stay out of work visa, according to a report in one of the leading newspapers in India.

The Hindustan Times reported on April 10:

The Indian government has requested the United States to extend the validity of Indian visas, including H-1B and other types of visas, which have been affected by the economic collapse related to Covid-19, as reported on Friday. the people who know the advances.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla took up the conversation during a telephone conversation with United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Wednesday, as the two sides also discussed ways to enhance co-operation in combating war. pandemic and ensure the availability of essential medicines (hydroxychloroquine) and equipment.

“We have been in contact with the United States government, asking them to extend the validity of Indian nationality visas – H-1Bs and other types of visas – that they are stuck in the United States due to the pandemic,” said one of the people he cited. above, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We closely monitor related developments,” the person added without giving details.

The lawsuit is a strong sell for Trump, who still has to fulfill his March 2016 promise to end the H-1B visa role as a cheap job program for many Fortune 500 companies in the United States. .

But India’s government and economy are based on the wealth obtained by “non-resident Indians” in the United States – and the coronavirus accident will send hundreds of thousands home again in the coming months.

Even so, the departure of hundreds of thousands of Indian visa workers would be a great benefit to many middle-class U.S. voters in 2020 and to politicians who needed their votes.

U.S. visa workers’ rules include a superstructure of many skilled and complex exceptions and loopholes, all designed to help investors and American CEOs freely hire and dismiss large, economical, and economically important visa blocks. The complex set of rules also allows executives to circumvent the many anti-discrimination rules and regulations passed by Congress to help all American professionals earn the necessary jobs and careers for a middle-class life.

But the sudden economic shock, which is virus-and-system-wide, has shaken the complex intelligence by causing a half-hidden avalanche of layoffs and pay cuts, and underlying laws and regulations say that visa workers must return to work. house in 60 days. and prevent companies from maintaining an army of reserve visa workers with paid or reduced hours.

NASCOM, the Indian-American joint subcontracting group, has already called on the Department of Labor to help American and Indian companies rewrite the basic and basic wage promises to hundreds of thousands of visa workers, including about 900,000 workers. H-1B residents:

Government data show that one million Indian contract workers have white collar jobs in technology, banking, health, etc.

Indian procurement ignores many EEOC laws and is expanding amid the silence and media silence.

It is a huge financial and career loss for college students. # S368 # H1B https://t.co/pqEW9yJ89c

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) February 17, 2020

The Indian Congress also requires that Indian President Narendra Modi use his control over the supply of hydroxychloroquine to protect the large population of well-paid visa workers in the United States.

On April 10, the Indian Economic Times reported:

Congressional spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that after committing “India First” policy on HCQ drug decline, the government again does not ensure the safety and life of Indians in the United States.

“It’s time for the Prime Minister to assure us that our ‘Namaste Trump’ soft power is a fair treatment for H-1B visa holders in the United States,” said Surjewala, despite the U.S. -American on temporary paid leave or have allowed them. work for short hours in the wake of the pandemic.

But “the H-1B Visits Work Termination Sword” has 75,000 Indians, and the United States gives them only 60 days to find a new job in the event of a layoff.

Trump called Modi on April 4 after India announced a export ban on pills. “I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning … and said that I would like the amounts we ordered released,” Trump told reporters on April 4, adding:

They produce large quantities of large amounts of hydroxychloroquine, quite frankly. They had a control (in exports), because, you know, they have 1.5. billion people, and they think so much. And I said I would like them to publish the quantities we ordered

…

But we already have 29 million (dose existence). It’s a great number. Twenty-nine million doses. And we have here two million doses that are being made and many millions of doses that are being sent elsewhere, here and there …

But there are many positive things. If so, this is a game changer. We obviously continue to work on vaccines, but vaccines should probably be around 10, 14, 15, and 16 months probably after.

Two days later, Modi approved the export of many hydroxychloroquine tablets.

On April 8, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla linked the supply of pills – “the availability of essential drugs” – to the H-1B visa issue, according to the Hindustan Times.

Trump cemented the agreement publicly thanking Modi on April 8, probably after the meeting between Shringla and Trump’s deputy Biegun:

Overtime requires even closer co-operation with friends. Thanks to India and the Indian people for the HCQ decision. They will not be forgotten! Thanks Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not only India but humanity in this fight!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Officials have not said whether Trump will help Indian visa workers before U.S. college graduates vote in November, or if he will take smaller measures to provide a Modi-based excuse.

But a growing network of U.S. graduate groups is pushing Trump to implement his campaign promise to protect graduates from outsourcing business. In March 2016, after much zig-zagging, Trump stated:

The H-1B program is neither highly skilled nor immigration: these are temporary foreign workers, imported from abroad, with the explicit purpose of replacing American workers with lower salaries. I remain fully committed to eliminating rampant and widespread H-1B abuses and ending up with outrageous practices, such as those that occurred at Disney in Florida, when Americans were forced to form their foreign replacements. I will end up forever using the H-1B as a cheap job program and instituting an absolute requirement to hire American workers for each visa and immigration program. No exceptions.

Groups include the American Workers Coalition, U.S. TechWorkers, ProUSworkers, White Collar Workers of America, and the TechsUnite.US site.

The establishment media has long ignored the question of visa workers and throughout Trump’s numerous White House press conferences.

Breitbart News has covered the impact of outsourcing program extensively on American graduates:

The census data show how a large number of U.S. software graduates have been replaced by Indian and Chinese visiting workers in N.J., California, N.C., Georgia, N.Y., Texas, Virginia, Florida and other states. Next up: healthcare professionals. @ S386 https://t.co/qH9p4Ynd34

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) October 3, 2019

This population of visa workers includes about one million Indians and approximately 270,000 Chinese graduates.

Many of the foreign workers are delivered in blocks made up of Indian-led staffing companies. Deliveries are made through expensive contracts signed by many U.S. business executives and progressive H.R. managers, who prefer not to hire American speaking professionals through one-on-one interviews.

Many Americans are denied the job of foreign hiring managers waiting for secret cash recruits from often unskilled domestic colleagues, while American managers and civil rights officials look the distance.

Many foreign workers are hired because U.S. executives know they will work in exchange for the government-funded green card and citizenship deferred bonus, while American candidates have to pay in dollars that reduce their profit margins.

U.S. innovation is diminishing as American professionals are isolated and replaced by ethnic coalitions of visa workers who help to extract as much money as they can before returning home.

Congress, corporations and the media, which make this underground economy possible, are possible by Congress, corporations and the media, all of whom ignore the routine violation of workplace laws, including anti-discrimination laws that are designed to provide equity to several Americans in hiring

Health insurance discriminates against Americans by hiring more expensive Indian H-1Bs, the lawsuit says.

The case highlights the technology sector’s preference for Indep-compliant Indian contractors. Professionals from the USA

So more H-1Bs = less technology innovationhttps: //t.co/qoENwyO6X7

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) March 9, 2020

Follow Neil Munro on Twitter @NeilMunroDCor email the author at NMunro@Breitbart.com.