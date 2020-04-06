Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained overnight at the hospital after being admitted to “tests,” but ministers say he remains “very much in charge.”

Prime Minister Johnson was confirmed to have been infected with Chinese coronavirus on March 27, the same day as Secretary of Health Matt Hancock.

However, while Hancock is now recovering and isolated, the Prime Minister remains ill, and his pregnant girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, also has symptoms of the virus.

Johnson has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to a spokesman, perhaps because his symptoms have persisted long enough because he could be at risk for developing pneumonia.

However, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick has told the BBC that the 55-year-old is still “very much in government”.

“He spent the night in the hospital and of course we all wish him well and hope that as a result of these tests he will be able to return to Downing Street as soon as possible,” said Jenrick.

“He has been working very hard running the government and constantly updating. This will continue today, obviously he is in the hospital today for the tests, but he will continue to find out what’s happening and at the government’s expense.

“I hope, I think we all do, have a fast recovery and come back to # 10 and take care of the way you want to as soon as possible.

“I’m sure this is very frustrating for him, for someone like Boris who wants to pass the government’s hands from the front, but also remains very responsible for the government.”

Jenrick’s comments do not seem to represent a statement that the Prime Minister “can lead the country from the hospital bed”, according to the Guardian, with Dominic Raab – the Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary and ” designated survivor “- is apparently scheduled to chair the current coronavirus meeting.

