The government plans to consider another package after April 15 to minimize the impact of the Covid-19 lock: report

“There has been some discussion about packaging, but nothing has been finalized yet,” an official said, adding that the idea is to revive consumption, “so the necessary steps may be taken.”

PTI

latest update: April 5, 2020, 7:42 PM IST

Senior officials said Sunday that the government has begun working on possible scenarios after the shutdown and is considering another booster to minimize the impact of coronavirus and revive the economy, but nothing has been finalized yet.

The focus is on issues that may arise after the lock is removed on April 15, an official said.

There have been discussions about packaging, but nothing has been finalized yet, the official said, adding that the idea is to revive consumption, “so some action may be needed.”

If a package is announced, it will be the government’s third major initiative to address the challenges posed by the rapid spread of the virus.

On March 24, hours before the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a nationwide shutdown, Energy Minister Niromla Sitaraman announced relief efforts for taxpayers and businesses.

Two days later, Sitharaman announced a 1.7-liter Rs-crossover relief package for those most affected.

On Sunday, officials said they were also considering re-designing some welfare schemes and other governments to suit the situation after the shutdown.

They said there were various options on the table, such as scholarships and scholarships awarded by ministries, the harvest of Rabi’i products, and the government has begun to pay them one by one.

Of the 10 strong groups of senior bureaucrats set up by the prime minister to prepare India’s response to COVID-19, one group has a duty to propose economic measures.

An unofficial group of ministers, led by Defense Minister Regnat Singh, is also considering various aspects of the withdrawal.

(Tags) Sitharaman