The government protects FDI rules to protect domestic companies. Thanks, Tweets by Rahul Gandhi – News from India

Government approval will be needed to allow a company or individual from a country that shares its land border with India to invest in any sector, the Commerce and Industry Promotion Department of the Ministry of Commerce (DPIIT) announced on Saturday.

It said the government was reviewing its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to curb Indian companies’ opportunistic takeovers / acquisitions due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly after the announcement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who last week asked the government to ensure there would be no predatory takeovers of Indian corporations amid the current economic downturn, thanked the Center for rooting in the rules.

– Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2020

The decision is likely to affect foreign investment, especially from China, which invested $ 2.34 billion in FDI between April 2000 and December 2019.

An official said Indian companies had expressed concern about possible takeovers of troubled companies by Chinese companies.

DPIIT has adapted the rules by including individuals and companies from all countries that share land borders with India, effectively bringing Chinese individuals and companies under the new protocol.

“An entity of a country which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment in India is situated or is a national of any such country may invest only under the direction of the State. Furthermore, a Pakistani citizen or entity registered in Pakistan may invest, only under governmental route, in sectors / activities other than defense, space, atomic energy, and non-foreign-invested sectors / activities, “DPIIT said in a press release.

India shares land borders with six countries – Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Bhutan, Nepal and Pakistan.

The company may invest in India, in accordance with FDI policy, except in those sectors or activities that are prohibited.

Until now, governmental authorization was only mandatory for investments coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The previous rule was: “A citizen of Bangladesh or an entity registered in Bangladesh may invest only under the national route. Furthermore, a citizen of Pakistan or an entity registered in Pakistan may invest, only under the governmental route, in sectors / activities other than defense, space, atomic energy and sectors. / activities prohibited for foreign investment. ”

DPIIT also places drivers on the transfer of ownership of any existing or future foreign direct investment in an entity in India, directly or indirectly, which results in user ownership being subject to a restriction, “such subsequent change in beneficial ownership will also require government approval.”

Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the government to ensure that there are no predatory takeovers of Indian corporations amid the current economic downturn.

“A huge economic downturn has weakened many Indian corporations, making them attractive targets for capture. The government should not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporation at a time of national crisis, ”he wrote.

