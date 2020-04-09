The government restructured Saudi weapons to pull a ban on the spread of the TH-19 virus

OTTAWA –

The government has renewed its weapons with Saudi Arabia when infected with THID-19 and will now allow a controlled substance, including military equipment, to be dispatched to the region. land there.

The product must pass a written approval request from employees from Canada International. Combined trucks (LAVs), which the Canadian government signed a $ 14-billion contract in 2014 to finally sell it to Saudi Arabia, are among the regulated assets that are currently under contract. this will open for export approval.

As part of the renegotiation, the government was also relieved to provide details of the LAV agreement that it had broken with Saudi Arabia. Had Canada rescinded the agreement, as human rights activists and some NDP lawmakers have urged the government to do, Canada could sue for a total of $ 14 billion.

“Following the conclusion of the inspection licenses issued to Saudi Arabia conducted by authorities from the International Labor Organization Canada – including those associated with this agreement – immediately now we start reviewing the application form in some cases, ”reads a statement from Global Issues Canada, announced on Thursday afternoon.

The news was released on the same day the government released its federal data on the potential impact of the deadly COVID-19 on the Canadian population.

The government has said they will increase their exports by adopting best practices for weapons exports under the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty, of which Canada is a state party.

Still, critics have spoken out against Canada supplying military equipment to the region throughout the life of the settlement, which was signed for the first time almost six years ago. They pointed to human rights concerns in the region, warning that Canada could supply Saudi Arabia with military equipment that the country could use to smuggle its people.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, the International Labor Organization of Canada said they would not export goods that could be used to violate human rights.

“Under our law, Canadian stocks cannot export where there is a high risk that they will be exploited or exposed to serious international criminal activity,” the statement said. international human rights or gender-based crimes ”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CTV News in December, 2018 that he was looking for a way to get approval.

“We have been involved in export licenses to try and see if there is no way to export these vehicles to Saudi Arabia,” Trudeau said.

However, with Thursday’s release, the government has given them the freedom to export regulated securities like LAVs – and they say that there are penalties associated with the contract.

“This puts thousands of Canadians at risk, not just in Southwestern Ontario but also across the entire anti-dumping industry, which includes many hundreds of small and medium enterprises, ”the statement read.

“We need to ensure that we are ready to continue to have the right tools to do the necessary work because of the successful implementation of all exports.”

. (tagsTso) Evan Solomon