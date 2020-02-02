The government topples the $ 1,000 evacuees fee

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Australians flown to Christmas Island from the Chinese city of Wuhan will not be charged $ 1,000, as previously announced.

Wuhan is the epicenter of the global outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed more than 300 people worldwide.

Mr. Frydenberg said it was a mistake to say that they were being charged.

China’s coronavirus death toll has increased to over 300, and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for “domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads to their countries. (AP)

“The State Department has publicly stated that they provided false information,” he told ABC’s Insider Program today.

The department had previously said the charges were in line with the precautions taken when people were flown from Cairo during the Arab Spring.

But less than an hour earlier, Home Secretary Peter Dutton had told Sky News that evacuees would be charged $ 1,000, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week.

However, Mr. Frydenberg said Beijing still had to agree to the evacuation that would quarantine Australians on Christmas Island.

“We are working on the problems, but we hope that approval will be imminent,” said the treasurer.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members, dependents, legal guardians and spouses will be exempt from the strict measures, Morrison said.

Australians evacuated from China are brought to Christmas Island. (9Nachrichten)

People who arrive in Australia and have been to mainland China, and not just Hubei Province, have to isolate themselves for 14 days from the time of their departure.

He also announced extended screening agreements at major airports.

Mr. Dutton said that border and medical personnel worked all night to make these arrangements for travelers from China.

He said the staff who run the show from 6 a.m. on Sunday are well protected.

Incoming travelers receive masks and information and are tested with thermometers.

“It gives the Australian public additional security that we are absolutely determined to address this issue,” said Dutton.

“We have made these decisions decisively to get to this point and we will do everything we can to ensure Australian safety.”

These measures came when South Australia confirmed two new cases of coronavirus – a Chinese couple in their sixties – and increased the national total to 12.

Australians are also advised not to travel to mainland China as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is increasing.

Qantas will discontinue its two direct connections to mainland China. The U.S., Singapore, and other countries have entry restrictions that will affect crews that operate on the airline’s international network.