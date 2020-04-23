The government warns that the next crisis phase will be “a source of division”

A confidential government memo has warned that the next phase of the coronavirus crisis could be “far more divisive” as all the implications of the pandemic are passed on to the public.

The note comes as the Taoiseach and the Minister of Finance said the government was considering expanding Covid-19 measures such as rent freeze and eviction bans, but would assess how special aid payments social benefits could be reduced in the coming months.

In a note to Cabinet from the Taoiseach Department this week, the ministers were told that, although the initial phase was “both rapid and unprecedented and experienced by all together and in a relatively unified spirit”, this may change as the long-term effects come into play.

“This includes unemployment, lower incomes, more debt, closing businesses, fewer educational opportunities, restrictions on movement and social interaction, and ultimately the loss of loved ones.

The note, whose tone has been described as “mind-blowing” by sources, underscored the challenges ahead, such as the difficulty of opening certain sections of the economy and not others, reducing income support and tighten up procedures for those entering the country, as well as opportunities.

Responsibility

He also addressed political responsibility, in what some interpreted as concern about an interim government in the face of such a crisis.

“The issue of government formation and the role of the Oireachtas is outside the scope of this note. However, given the scale and impact of the decisions that will have to be taken in the coming months, it would be important that measures be put in place to allow for appropriate political debate and public accountability. ”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested Wednesday afternoon that the rent freeze and other temporary measures could be extended if the pandemic continues until June, as experts anticipate.

Earlier, Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe said the government would consider “reducing and changing” the special payment of € 350 in the event of a pandemic when the initial 12-week period ends in mid-June. The Ministry of Finance is increasingly concerned that the current unprecedented state aid is not viable in the medium term.

Varadkar said that although no decision has yet been made on extending certain Covid-19 measures, “a lot has been put in place for a 12-week period (such as) protective measures social assistance, employment assistance, the rent ceiling and the ban on evictions.

“It was done in anticipation that this pandemic, if you will, would last less than 12 weeks. Obviously, if it lasts longer, we will have to consider expanding many of these different temporary actions. “

It follows that 49 other deaths related to the coronavirus have been announced by public health officials and 631 new cases of disease have been reported.

Death toll

This brought the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus deaths to 769 in the state and the total number of cases to 16,671. The Ministry of Health’s national public health emergency team also said there were a total of 113 “probable or suspected” deaths related to the coronavirus (compared to 108 yesterday), including 102 in nursing homes.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals in Northern Ireland has risen to 250, according to figures released Wednesday.

State medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan told reporters that based on current figures on new Covid-19 infections, the team would not recommend any changes to the restrictions that remain in effect before 5 may.

“There should be no early release before May 5. We have a way to go; you saw the number of cases, “he said.

At the same time, the government’s new proposals for child care for front-line workers have been sharply criticized by nurses who say they are “worse than outraged”.

Under this plan, partners of health personnel can benefit from paid leave if they work in the public sector.

Those who are single parents or whose partners are not working in the public sector may have to wait until May 5 or beyond for support due to the ongoing health concerns raised by the National Emergency Team. public health (NPHET).

The Irish Organization of Nurses and Midwives (INMO) said the proposals “will do nothing for the vast majority of nurses and midwives”.

Single parents

He noted that many nurses and midwives were single parents or had partners who were also working in front-line services or who were not in the public service.

The union said that “in practice, even the small number of those who could benefit from the program may find that their partners are performing essential tasks and cannot be released for child care.”

INMO called for child care supports that would include the direct provision of home child care, reimbursement of child care expenses paid during foreclosure, and reimbursement of vacation leave. He is also looking to get full pay with leave for those who cannot go to work because of their childcare responsibilities.

INMO Secretary General Phil Ní Sheaghdha said, “This is a surprisingly old-fashioned concept of family needs. It will not solve the problems faced by the vast majority of nurses and midwives, offering a solution limited only to those who have partners in certain public sector work. “

Varadkar acknowledged that the child care solution “only really works where it is a public sector household” and said it was not an adequate response for other households.

He said NPHET still had “reservations” about using childminders to go to front line workers, but said it could be considered after May 5 as part of any loosening of restrictions.