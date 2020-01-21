The government’s annual commemoration of the great earthquake in eastern Japan ends in 2021

The government-sponsored memorial service for the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 ends in 2021, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the massive catastrophe, said Cabinet Director Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe concluded that he should set the course for the annual ceremony during his tenure, sources said.

“The prime minister believes that he should make decisions as much as possible on issues that are likely to strain his successor’s government,” said a source.

Abe’s current term as President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends in September 2021.

The end of the government-sponsored ceremony marks a turning point in the catastrophe that claimed more than 15,000 lives, particularly in the Tohoku region.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government decided to hold the 9th anniversary celebrations of the disaster at the Tokyo National Theater on March 11. Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko are expected to be present.

The government set up a preparatory office for the ceremony in the cabinet on the same day.

Ten years will be “a milestone in some ways,” Suga said at a press conference.

The annual mourning event for the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in Kobe was sponsored by the prefectural government of Hyogo and others. It was visited almost every year by the seated prime minister for 10 years until 2005.

According to Suga, local government officials in areas affected by disasters have expressed hope of holding memorial services in their areas. The central government has also received a message asking related cabinet members to go to the areas, Suga said.

The government wants to sponsor the funeral of the megadisaster until the 10th anniversary, Suga said. “It will be a natural approach to decide what to do after the situation has been taken into account.”

Although Suga said he believes the decision to end the government-sponsored ceremony will be accepted by people in the disaster areas, some may ask the government to continue.

A senior government official suggested that the government should scrutinize public opinion before making a final decision. “We introduced government thinking. We’ll see how people react. “