The governor elected with right-wing extremism resigns

A German governor, deployed with the help of an extreme right-wing party, said he would step down immediately, three days after his election, which shook the country’s politics and triggered new tensions in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

The announcement by Thomas Kemmerich came as leader of the Merkel government coalition, which was gathering in Berlin to discuss the implications, and demanded that he go and that the legislature of the East Thuringia “promptly” choose a successor. They demanded that a new regional election should follow quickly.

The choice of the business-friendly politician Kemmerich was only possible because the far-right alternative for Germany (AfD) supported him in a vote in the state parliament – just like the regional branch of the Christian Democratic Union of Merkel against the will of his national leadership.

Mr. Kemmerich’s acceptance of the AfD’s votes shocked left-wing parties and many in his own right-wing liberal camp. Ms. Merkel called his choice “inexcusable”.

The politician of the small Free Democrats – a party that is nationally in opposition but a traditional ally of Ms. Merkel’s CDU – announced the day after his election that he wanted to resign, although he left it unclear when.

That was not enough for many, including the center-left Social Democrats, the junior partners in Ms. Merkel’s government coalition.

The Thuringian Fair was the last in a series of events that regularly raised doubts as to whether the government would exist until the end of its term in late 2021.

Mr Kemmerich said in a statement on Saturday (local time) that he would resign “with immediate effect” and pay back all wages earned by the election to the state. It was not immediately clear when exactly a successor could be chosen.

This happened when Ms. Merkel’s coalition leaders issued a statement demanding that he leave and a substitute be chosen by state legislators.

In addition, “the coalition partners are convinced that for reasons of political legitimacy … new elections in Thuringia will soon be required”.

Ms. Merkel fired a federal official on Saturday, the Social Democrats had sought to leave because of the fiasco, a further step to relieve tensions.

Christian Hirte, a member of the Merkel’s CDU, government representative for the former Communist East and deputy minister of economics, tweeted that he had resigned after Ms. Merkel told him that he could no longer do the job. Ms. Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, confirmed his dismissal.

Mr. Hirte, deputy chairman of the CDU branch in Thuringia, who sits in the Bundestag, congratulated Mr. Kemmerich on Wednesday for his “election as candidate for the center” and tweeted that the state had voted out its previous left-wing government and not the role of the AfD mention.

The debacle also triggered new criticism of the leadership of Ms. Merkel’s successor as CDU leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who was unable to reconcile the local branch of her party before and immediately after Mr. Kemmerich was elected bring.

The coalition statement on Saturday underlined that “we exclude the formation of governments and political majorities with AfD votes.” This applies to the coalition parties “at all levels”.

Socialist co-chair Saskia Esken said Saturday’s meeting was “unity” and it was important that “parties from the democratic spectrum” reaffirmed their position on the AfD.

It remains to be seen whether a new election in Thuringia would lead to a less difficult result. The previous state government was stripped of its majority in the last election in October.

In a premiere for Germany, there was no majority for any combination without the AfD or the left party of former governor Bodo Ramelow, which the CDU avoided as the descendant of the governing communists of the GDR.