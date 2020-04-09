The governor of Connecticut weighs the executive ballot order by email

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said Tuesday he is studying how his state’s voters can be allowed to email their ballots to the primary that has been postponed to June 2.

Lamont said during his coronavirus exposure:

I do not intend to cancel any kind of voting and I have a rule of staying at home. So, I have to find a way to vote, and especially seniors, so they don’t have to leave the house and vote. So obviously email voting makes a lot of sense. Now, I need lawyers to figure out how they can be drafted.

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill (D) had previously recommended waiving regulations for missing ballots. The CT Mirror reported:

Connecticut is not among the states that have adopted the mail vote. In fact, it has the strictest rules in the country on the use of absentee ballots, one that invites voters to contact them if they anticipate being too busy on election day when the ballot box is open from 18 to 18. 8pm.

To get an absentee ballot, voters must prove that one of the six reasons applies: military service, absence from the city during voting hours, religious banning of secular events on election day, and service as election official, physical disability or, as it is. at the request, “my illness.”

Merrill said that during the current pandemic, any voter could use “illness” as a valid reason for casting an absentee ballot.

However, the general fear of suffering a disease would not be consistent with what is allowed in state law.

“At this time, in a pandemic, a real fear of people’s health, there is a disease so our lawyers are working with the legislative leadership right now,” said Lamont.

According to CT Mirror, whether Lamont issues an executive order or not, Merrill “intends to send an absentee ballot application to all voters eligible to run in the Democratic or Republican presidential primaries. law and get a vote. “

However, the Connecticut Constitution would have to go through the amendment process to allow for email voting for any reason.

The plan to use an executive order to waive the requirements for email voting echoes the push of other progressives, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and numerous organizations supported by the billionaire activist George Soros, all eager to seize it. of the current coronavirus crisis.

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have condemned Democratically-funded Democratic proposals for absentee and email voting options for fear of mass voter fraud caused by the ability to authenticate by email.

“We know that the state’s most liberal organizations are demanding in this time of crisis, they push through each liberal agenda through executive action,” said Connecticut Republican Party President J.R. Roman.

Liz Harrington, a Republican spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, wrote on Fox News on Wednesday that Democrats seeking voting reforms during the pandemic are “repaying old left-wing plans for the current crisis.”

Mr Harrington noted that Republicans do not oppose the email vote.

“However, sending a ballot to all registered voters, while preventing states from making sure their publications are accurate and up-to-date, is a recipe for mass fraud,” he added:

President Trump is right, it’s easier to cheat in the mail. Votes can be bought and sold. Voters can be influenced by others. Democrats no longer care about women being “under tremendous pressure” from “parents, husbands, boyfriends and male entrepreneurs” about voting, one of the many reasons Hillary Clinton cites her loss?

Harrington said that while the current “stay at home” for many Americans is “unprecedented”, in short, “it will be safe to go outside again.” It will be safe to go to work. And you won’t be able to vote. “