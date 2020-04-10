The Governor of Florida Considering Reopening Schools in May

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that he was considering reopening schools in May, after closing them on March 13 in an effort to slow the spread of the corona virus in the state.

“If we get to the point where people think we are on the other side of this and we can get the children back, even if it’s for a few weeks, I think there will be value in that,” DeSantis said during a round table meeting. a discussion that presents professionals in the Florida education system, parents and government leaders, who join in the conversation via video conference call. Classes in Florida schools usually end in the last week of May or the first week of June.

“We will look at the evidence and make a decision,” he said. “We haven’t made a decision yet. If it’s safe, we want children to go to school. I think most parents want that. So we will continue to look and see how this develops and makes decisions there.”

The governor cites the fact that children, for the most part, fared the best during the pandemic, compared to other age groups. However, they can still carry the virus and spread it to other people.

Florida currently has 17,531 confirmed cases of the corona virus, 60 percent of which are in three states in southeast Florida, and 390 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. 2,360 hospitalizations reportedly did not flood the country’s health care system.

“Maybe not all regions will be treated equally in this regard,” DeSantis said. “There is nothing wrong with that. If the problem is different in certain parts, we must recognize it. And if the problem really is reduced in other parts, we must recognize it.”

DeSantis holds a round table to start talking about the topic of distance learning and the problems and challenges around it. “Vice President Mike Pence recognizes Florida as a leader in distance learning. We appreciate that … but there will always be different things emerge,” the governor said.

Michael Grego, a school supervisor in Pinellas County, said parents who had to be more involved in their children’s studies as part of the implementation of distance learning were “looking forward to the day when they can return to normal levels.”

“But I also want to work to build a level of confidence when students return that they return to a very safe environment,” Grego said. “During this period of time, we have cleaned up our schools, but one of the challenges we have is to continue to enforce it when we return.”

At the Miami Beach Convention Center, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on April 8 about the US Army Corps building at the coronavirus field hospital inside the facility.

Getty / Al Diaz