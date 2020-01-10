The governor of Maryland is seeking a lawsuit against Pennsylvania, EPA, for water pollution in Chesapeake Bay

Loading...

HARRISBURG, PA. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan instructed the Attorney General on January 8 to take legal action against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the EPA to force the state and agency to take more responsibility for the pollution of the Susquehanna River into Chesapeake Bay.

Pollutants run from streets, parking lots and above all from agricultural fields. These chemicals contribute to dangerous algal blooms and loss of downstream habitat.

“Pesticides, fertilizers, herbicides,” said Ted Evgeniadis, lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper.

In 2010, the six states of the Chesapeake Bay watershed – Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia – agreed on a “pollution diet” called the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) Restrict the penetration of chemicals into the water until 2025.

Pennsylvania sought to reduce water pollution by nitrogen by £ 34 million a year, by phosphorus by £ 0.7 million a year and by sediments by £ 531 million a year. So far, the state has failed to achieve this goal; Until the last evaluation in 2018, it was less than 60 percent.

In his petition to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, Governor Hogan wrote:

“We have the responsibility of the generations to protect the bay and we simply cannot afford to go below these shared commitments.”

According to the letter, the EPA is also to blame for failing to enforce the 2010 agreement. However, the EPA defended its position on January 10 and wrote in a statement that the 2025 goals are always more of an “information tool” than a binding resolution:

“The EPA recognizes Chesapeake Bay as a unique and important national resource and takes Bay TMDL very seriously. The EPA is fully committed to the Chesapeake Bay program and remains committed to restoring the bay. The question of whether the TMDL itself is legally enforceable was answered by the previous administration in court files for the defense of the Bay TMDL. In 2016, the Obama administration informed the U.S. Supreme Court that a TMDL is an information tool that does not impose binding implementation requirements on states, and that the Bay TMDL does not directly regulate sources or require approval. The Trump administration agrees with these statements from the previous administration. “

Chesapeake Bay groups urged Pennsylvania to reduce its pollution anyway.

“Pennsylvania must take these expectations seriously and move forward as if they were enforceable,” said Jenna Mitchell, director of the alliance for Chesapeake Bay, Pennsylvania.

The lack of funds was one of the main reasons that Pennsylvania failed to meet its pollution reduction commitments. The state’s current plan falls below $ 300 million annually.

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, pushed for more investment in clean water. His office wrote in a statement:

“Instead of lengthy litigation that relieves our efforts to improve water quality in the watershed and undermine the partnership that has contributed to progress, Governor Hogan’s time should be better used to persuade his Republican counterparts in Pennsylvania to Governor To support Wolf’s plan. “

The Chesapeake watershed would benefit most from a more cooperative approach between Maryland and Pennsylvania, the watershed advocates said.

“In our opinion, if we were able to find solutions that work for everyone, we would go beyond the process,” said Mitchell.

Proponents also warned that it may take years for water drainage and water catchment health measures to take effect.