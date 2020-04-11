The governor of Virginia announces the signing of the extreme abortion bill on Good Friday

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced on Friday that he had passed a bill that was passed by his new Democratic majority, which repeals most abortion restrictions. State.

Northam downplayed the end of the Reproductive Health Protection Act, referring in a statement to abortion restrictions now repealed as “healthcare laws against women.”

“Richmond’s lawmakers, most of whom are men, would not tell women what they should and should not do with their bodies,” Northam said in a statement. “The Reproductive Health Protection Act will make women and families more secure and I’m proud to sign it into the law.”

Medical decisions should be between a woman and her healthcare providers. I’m really glad to see that bill becomes law here in Virginia, thank you @JennMcClellanVA for directing this charge with me! Https: //t.co/KGk3rd28At

– Charniele Herring (@C_Herring) April 10, 2020

Today, @GovernorVA has signed the Virginia Reproductive Health Protection Act to remove serious restrictions on the woman’s ability to access abortion. Proud to have led the charge with @C_Herring for this historic measure. Https: //t.co/3SDcmJH6ng

– Jennifer McClellan (@JennMcClellanVA) April 10, 2020

Senate Bill 733 and House Bill 980, which are identical laws, rescue the waiting period, ultrasounds and advice needed 24 hours before abortion.

In addition, the measures allow non-physicians to perform abortions and roll back building standards to abortion clinics required of other outpatient facilities, according to restrictions that Northam and Democrats say are used. to force closures of abortion facilities and to block access to the procedure.

Democrats said all abortion restrictions are not needed and make access to abortion tougher.

Catherine Glenn Foster, President and CEO of American United for Life (AUL), referred to the legislation as “horrifically destructive” and one that would “harm the law’s role in protecting and guiding”.

Foster said in a statement sent to Breitbart News:

The bill diminishes the basic and common sense health and safety standards that abortion facilities must meet, degrades the care of women, and will result in unsafe abortionists operating with even more impunity.

The bill eliminates reflection periods for women seeking an abortion and denies vulnerable women the full truth about what abortion means, what abortion is and what abortion is.

The most heartbreaking part of this travesty for me personally is the repeal of the life-saving ultrasound requirement in Virginia. When I presented the abortion, with fear and only 19 years old, I was denied the option of seeing my baby’s ultrasound. I asked, but the abortion worker said no. Women in the entire community of Virginia will now be denied this basic right as well. It would have changed the course of my life. Women deserve better.

Let’s talk about the Reproductive Health Protection Act and what the BFD is all about. A common thread. / 1

– Jamie Lockhart (@jlock) April 10, 2020

Today, @GovernorVA Northam has signed HB980 / SB733 in law. The legislation removes politically motivated restrictions on abortion care in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It will enter into force on July 1, 2020./ 2

– Jamie Lockhart (@jlock) April 10, 2020

Northam, a pediatric neurologist, created a firestorm and launched a national debate on infanticide in late January 2019, when he defended the bill introduced by Democratic delegate Kathy Tran to end a child’s life. even if a woman chooses to have an abortion. as she dilates.

Northam said, according to the bill, if a baby will survive an abortion:

If a mother has a job, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be comfortable. The baby would be resurrected if the mother and the family so desired, and there would be a discussion between the doctors and the mother.

The AUL chief said Northam “should have been removed from office last year after he clearly and directly stated that when a child is born alive during an abortion attempt, he may be denied care and basic compassion and let yourself die alone “:

He should have resigned the post a few days later when his racially insensitive actions came to light. Since neither their indifference to the lives of newborn babies or their companions were minority citizens enough to make Governor Northam a worthy decision to step down, we now have the devastating result of his death. ‘Virginia’ Act on Reproductive Health Protections ” – a fallacious name in every sense, as it seeks only to endanger women by destroying community protections.

Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D), a legislative sponsor, said the extreme abortion measure “seeks to protect the health, rights and basic dignity of Virginians.”

His House Speaker, Majority Leader Charniele Herring said: “Simply put, this bill reverses restrictions that are not evidence based … I’m just glad to see this bill go be subscribed to the law. “