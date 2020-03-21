The govt is considering special flights to evacuate Indians over the outbreak of coronavirus – news from India

Indians located in airports and cities in several countries due to travel restrictions related to Covid-19 have been advised to lower and hold off suspension of all international flights since March 22, people familiar with the developments said on Friday.

There will be special evacuation flights on Saturday for some 200 Indians from Italy and more from Uzbekistan, said the aforementioned people on condition of anonymity. Some Native Americans stranded at the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam are expected to return on the KLM plane early Saturday, they said. “Moving forward, we ask the nascent Indians to stay where they are. They should get in touch with Indian missions. We are acting in very challenging circumstances,” said the person requesting anonymity.

About 70 Indians are stranded at Kuala Lumpur Airport after a government decision on March 17 suspends all flights from Malaysia for a week. They are currently in a terminal with little clarity about whether they will be able to reach the flight home during the suspension. The Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said it helped more than 860 Indians this week while 405 stranded citizens were evacuated on special flights on March 18. “Hard times. Hard choices,” the mission tweeted.

Rahul Saigal, an expert in Manila after the government also banned flights from the Philippines, told HT it was unclear when he and some other Indians would be able to return home. “I was in transit and there were no windows at all in the order from March 17, which resulted in me being stranded here,” he said.

Additional secretary Dammu Ravi, a spokesman for the Covid-19 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a briefing: “It is not advisable to move people from one region to another … These restrictions are temporary, so no one should panic. in some places [stranded], our advice would be to stick around. “

Authorities in the UK and other Indigenous countries are working on ways to help those whose visas should expire, the people mentioned above said. These steps are in line with India’s decision to extend the expiry of foreign nationals free of charge, they said.

