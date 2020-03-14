The Govt reports Covid-19 as a “disaster”; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for death – News from India

The center announced on Saturday that it would treat Covid-19 as a reported disaster to provide assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and pay ex-gratia for all coronavirus deaths.

“In view of the spread of the Covid-19 virus in India and the declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic, the Central Government has decided to treat it with a special one-time disposition. as a reported disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the SDRF, ”the Union Interior Ministry said in a letter to the secretaries-general of all states.

The ex-gratia payment of Rs four lakhs to the families of those dying of coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations, was also announced.

“Rs 4 lakh per deceased person, including those involved in relief operations or related to response activities, is subject to confirmation of the cause of death of the appropriate authority,” the letter said.

India has reported two deaths due to coronavirus, and more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus so far.

Several states have closed educational facilities, shopping malls and movie theaters in many cities as precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronaviruses.

Although there has been a surge in positive cases in India last week, contagion has so far been mild. Apart from the two patients admitted to Jaipur, the rest did not require HIV / AIDS medication, which was allowed in “restricted use” to manage unstable Covid-19 cases.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus