“The Grammies have never respected hip hop !!” – Up News info

The Grammys were Sunday, but Diddy made waves before the event officially began when he delivered a speech at the pre-Grammy’s gala in Clive Davis, criticizing the academy for treating hip hop and its artists.

“So I say this with love to the Grammys because you really need to know this, you’ll kill us every year, man. I’m talking about the pain. I’m talking about all these artists here, the producers, the executives,” said he during the speech, which probably lasted almost an hour. “The amount of time it takes to make these records, to put them in with all your heart and you just want a level playing field.”

“In the big words of Erykah Badu, & # 39; we are artists and we are sensitive to our (expletive) & # 39; we are passionate. For most of us this is all we have. This is our only hope. ” Diddy went on. “In fact, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammy. Black music has never been respected by the Grammy to the point that it should be.”

He then added: “With this current situation, it is not a revelation at this time. This is happening and it is not just happening in music, it is happening in the cinema, it is happening in sports, the voice is spreading.” Combs. “And for years we have been allowing institutions that have never had the best interest in us to judge us. And that ends at the moment.”

“I officially start the clock, you have 365 days to collect this shit.”

Is Diddy right about the Grammy treatment of rap artists?