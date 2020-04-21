It has been four years since the legendary musician Prince died, and fans still celebrate his life and work. Recording Academy paid homage to Prince on the fourth anniversary of his death with a special concert, Let’s Go Crazy: Grammy salute to Prince, named after one of Prince’s greatest records, “Let’s Go Crazy,” the opening song of the 1984 blockbuster (and record-breaking) soundtrack Purple Rain

The tribute concert, which takes place on Tuesday and will be guided by comedian and actor Maya Rudolph, will bring viewers to memory lane with special performances of some of Prince’s most beloved songs. Players who are expected to sing Prince’s classic song include Beck, Gary Clark Jr., General, Foo Fighters, H.E.R. Juanes, Chris Martin, Miguel, St. Vincent, Staples Mavis, Usher, Juanes, John Legend and Earth, Wind and Fire. Former Prince collaborators such as Sheila E. And the Revolution are also scheduled to appear.

Prince made a live appearance at the Great Forum on February 19, 1985, in Inglewood, California. The Recording Academy will honor the Prince on the fourth anniversary of his death with a special tribute broadcast, “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince,” on April 21, 2020.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Rudolph – whose cover band Prince Princess will also be performing during the showcase – blabbered about the late singer and the impact that Purple had on him.

“I’m certainly always interested in his voice. He is a perfect musician. Like when you have a tour guide and you know that they are amazing – you just say, ‘Well, wherever you want to take me, let’s go.’ And that feeling carried through my entire experience of listening to the Prince, not to mention when I saw him alive. When someone who is proficient in what they do, it’s almost relaxed, “he said.

With as many topping songs and deep cuts as can be recognized as much as Prince does, anyone can guess which song will be played for two special hours. Only a few details have been revealed about the event so far, such as Miguel’s plan to sing a fan favorite song “I Would Die 4 U.” John Legend is also expected to play the ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a song originally recorded by the Prince in 1984 but was unheard of until the cover of Sinead O’Conner himself made a burning chart in 1990.

Along with the show, several A-listers will also appear on special events and highlight some of Prince’s most memorable moments including Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, Fred Armisen, FKA Twigs and old friend and longtime collaborator Jimmy Jam.

The special, which was originally recorded just days after the 2020 Grammy award in January, will be broadcast live on CBS on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers can stream the program directly through the CBS All Access streaming platform. People with other services such as Hulu and YouTube TV can also catch specials on their devices.