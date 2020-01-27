The Grammys Red Carpet 2020 shots are here and there is a lot of pink

I’ll be honest here, my interest in award ceremonies ends almost as quickly as the red carpet. But I live my GOD for these fashion people.

I particularly love the Grammys because musicians seem to be just about going insane with their looks rather than getting a tick from fashion people. Ask someone who knew me at 16, I’m digging a batshit outfit. This year has NOT disappointed.

Lizzo

Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

We start with our queen and my personal rescuer Lizzo. YES, I’m biased, but seriously, tell me, this isn’t perfection in red carpet glamor.

Lil Nas X

Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

Look, it’s too pink and that comes from a pink fan. Still, I appreciate the country / bondage / batshit crossover. Are his boots also part of his pants? Someone confirm zip code.

Megan Pormer

Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

I’m sorry, I don’t know who that is, but Google tells me that she is an actress. What I do know is that her look is less fashionable and more meaningful.

Billy Porter

Getty Images / Rich Fury

Billy came as a sparkling lampshade, and he’s literally the only person in the world who can do it.

Ariana Grande

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Speaking of people who came as things, Ariana came as these Toot paper dolls that all of our grandmothers had. I also hate the color. It is still a damn vision.

Tyler the creator

Getty Images / Rich Fury

He just stole the porter’s outfit from a flashy Hollywood hotel … and a suitcase? He felt a pink theme, but not the carpet this year.

Orville Peck

Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

That is much. Again we have this strange, washed-out gray color, except for a normal country outfit instead of a ball gown. The mask is … a statement.

Image:

Getty Images / Frazer Harrison, Emma McIntyre and Amy Sussman