The great Arabic double cross – Rais Hussin | What do you think

FEBRUARY 1 – While the “Deal of the Century” – Trump’s “peace plan” – is on everyone’s lips, there is no stronger criticism that I can offer than has been voiced every quarter, not least by American policy leaders (and the President’s hope) like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom expressed outrage and disgust at the proposal.

In every respect, this Kushner-Netanyahu conspiracy is anything but an honest attempt to eradicate the continuing injustice of our time – that of Israel’s introduction of an apartheid state in Palestine.

Although you can certainly see my voice as an encore to the choir, I think it is important to also highlight the rulers who made this travesty possible, namely the Arabian Gulf kingdoms, which put 5 million related souls in a constant state of suffering and injustice. Even if, as the boy so indecently says, the Palestinians “have wiped out any chance of peace they have been given over the past 70 years,” it is still not surprising to throw them all in the dustbin of history.

I know that there are always apologists who claim that the Palestinians deserve their lot because they are violent. Indeed, the haters don’t stop there. There is growing aversion to Arabs in particular and Muslims in general because of their perceived aggression and irascibility. However you think it is worth noting that the nations involved in the longest endless wars and conflicts are not Iraq and Afghanistan and Libya, but America and Britain. Israel has struggled with others since the day it was launched by the same powers. You may not like to hear it, but these are the facts, folks.

Even if you accept the anti-Arabists at face value – not mind you, but that’s a discussion for another day – it’s still worth considering where to draw the line. If we can leave 5 million Palestinians, what about 100 million Arabs or 50 million Iranians or even a billion Muslims around the world? Just asking such a question is outrageous. Can you even imagine replacing Christians, Hindus, Buddhists or, God forbid, Jews on such a question? Haters, I ask you where would you draw the line?

All this makes it all the more disbelieving that the GCC countries – Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain – have endorsed the Israeli conspiracy between Kuschner, Netanyahu and Zionists. It raises some basic questions: why should they celebrate the dehumanization of a people that the rest of the world thinks is indistinguishable from themselves? What are the consequences for your own future well-being and self-esteem? And most importantly, how could their respective citizens possibly approve of such an action?

Do you really think that the Israelis and the Americans stand side by side on the day of settlement and are ready to shed their blood for their defense? When you have stopped laughing, think of the simple answer: none of these countries is a democracy or even an autocracy. They are absolute monarchies that rule through violence, coercion and deception. The Saudis may be the ringleaders and the Bahraini their toads, but they are all cut from the same bloody fabric. These hypocrites believe that by bowing to the will of the American Zionists, they have ensured the longevity of their own regimes. Well, I’m not a betting man, but I would challenge you to find someone who will take this bet at all times.

Unfortunately, this misalliance has entered her citizenship into a marriage that is plagued with unexpected domestic abuse. People never had a choice; Their rulers have absolute control over their subjects to do what they want. The indigenous population of these countries overwhelmingly sympathizes with the Palestinian emergency and rejects the apartheid conditions that Palestinians suffer from, but unfortunately their will is the mere toy of their rulers.

As the fable says, the temptation to pamper yourself is greatest when the hand is firm so that the beggar feels like a king. Only then will their excesses soon end and balance be restored. This is true for Bibi, for Jared, for Donald and for all of their new friends from the Gulf. In the meantime, we support the Palestinians and strongly condemn the apartheid Zionists as much as we can.

* This is the author’s personal opinion and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Malay Mail.