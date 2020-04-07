The Great Coronavirus Outbreak Will Test India to End

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on TV to deliver a public speech on the coronavirus crisis on March 19, the Indians bragged themselves for some bad news. First of all, the only thing he asked for was a free holiday this Sunday and some noise as a sign of gratitude to the medical staff. But a few days later he returned to television, this time announcing a 21-day suspension with just four hours’ notice – leading to fears that many workers were flocking to return home.

On April 3, he appeared on TV again – this time asking people to turn off all lights for 9 minutes to 9 p.m. in two days, and to hold candles, lamps and lamps to show solidarity. He said the aim was to “challenge the darkness laid out by the coronavirus crisis and present it to the power of light.” Members and jokes have dominated social media. A Facebook post reads: “In India, eventually the coronavirus will die laughing.”

Besides, the lights went across India on April 5 and a torch was lit. But the rejection of the prime minister’s illumination of the road ahead continues to bother many people, with the human crisis that has arisen as a result of the closure of the administration.

Hundreds of thousands of low-wage workers are trying to escape to cities for their suburbs after losing their lives. At least 22 immigrant workers and their families died while trying to return home, mostly from depression. Walking up and down, balancing children on their hands and their little arms in their heads, the issue evokes the metaphor of migration with the last number of migrants seen in 1947, when people avoided the riots of the post-British partition of India.

Famine suffers from weak movements that live from hand to mouth. The catastrophe has broken the supply chain and farmers are uncertain how to harvest or transport their produce. Modi’s call for closure of state borders only deepened fears.

Health workers complained that they did not have adequate protective equipment, forcing them to rain and helmets. #DoctorsNeedGear has been one of the hottest topics on Twitter in India. Hospitals have suffered although the number of infected people in India — 5,000 so far and increasing rapidly — is still low in size. (The figure is a sign of India’s inability to test more people. As of March 30, it has been testing 26 per million people compared to Taiwan’s 1,273 and South Korea’s 7,638.)

21-day arrests in a republic like India will never be easy. Soon many plans helped. In contrast to Modi’s four-hour announcement, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who announced the suspension on the same day, gave the town four days to prepare and guarantee food for the ma. ‘do migrants. But the plan cannot be a country for the nation to be weakened by seven years of electoral policy.

Traumatic events ranging from migraines, panic attacks on food in just days of looting, and the turmoil of Indian hospitals, are all signs of a poverty-stricken situation. Two years ago now, India has become a strong brand. Once known as poverty, it accelerated global economic growth, becoming the fifth largest economy. But while its latest acquisition may reduce the top 10% – which controls more than a third of the property – this is a test of state power and will handle the other 90%.

In the era of socialism, India was reluctant to invest in such areas of life as health and education like other communist countries at the time. When it became a “capitalist capital” after the market’s opening in 1991, it refused to relinquish its full economic power. But it also did not initiate a national industrialization process that led to the wonders of East Asia and, later, China’s emergence. Success in East Asia with land reforms and capital investment in physical and human capital that has led to the creation of highly skilled workers. This, in turn, spurred on better manufacturing, supply demand and services, and widened supply.

India has cut off a dramatic image, with the reform of a land of thought (10% of Indians control 55% of the land, while 60% owns 5%), its failure to build a solid state to maximize performance agriculture, and regularity is on health, education and physical capital.

The country has pulled out 271 million people out of poverty in the last few years, but that still leaves about 365 million people “in poverty.” Successful Indian governments since the 1960s have pledged to spend at least 6% of GDP on education but still keep about 3%. And, because India typically scrimps on health care (currently spending only 1.28% of GDP, compared to, say, 18% in the United States), 55 million Indians fall into poverty every year because of high incomes. hospital cost. India backs Sudan on access to health care and beyond Mozambique in the Great Famine. About 190 million Indians are estimated to be malnourished, including 40 percent of his children.

The result of this poverty is a large area of ​​low-income, low-income and skilled workers who are unemployed. A shortage of labor and labor laws and regulations means 90% of the Indian economy operates in the shadow of recognition. This sector is unorganized and leads to 80% of jobs. About 100 million people migrate for a short time each year in India, taking on a job that sometimes involves slavery. The World Wide Fund estimates that six out of every 1,000 Indians live in exile.

The displacement of migrant workers from cities as a result of the lockout is more associated with these unemployment rates than self-locking. The lack of protective equipment for scientists has nothing to do with the epidemic and the government’s failure to spend on health. If anything, coronavirus has destroyed the social consciousness between English and Indian reality by revealing its immunity. It is a reminder that for all the billionaires who are under nuclear power, the people who are powerless are not exercising power. The myths of Tall are beyond the reach of society.

Two weeks before Singapore announced its suspension, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in an interview: “COVID-19 is an acid test of the country’s health, governance and social capital. If any. in this life he is weak, he will be exposed, and without remorse for this plague. ”

But what would happen if all three were weak? If the coronavirus crisis has been producing for a long time in India, it seems we can find out.

