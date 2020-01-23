The Great Dry: Drought in Northland and extreme fire danger in Dunedin

Vacationers can expect long term weather this weekend, whether they are leaving for Auckland’s anniversary weekend or planning a city trip.

But the drought affecting the parched areas in the north of the North Island is expected to worsen, endless in view of the cooking temperatures and dry conditions.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the region should not see much needed rain anytime soon.

“They have had such long dry spells and there is not much short term that can help that,” he said.

Aside from a few showers scheduled for Friday, a large area of ​​the North Island, stretching from Cape Reinga to Coromandel and Waikato, as well as parts of Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa, will experience hot, dry weather until the week. next.

And the hot weekend temperatures, which exceed 25 ° C, are likely to leach more soil moisture.

“The hot weather this weekend only contributes to the evaporation of water from the soil, so if it rains, it will evaporate before there is time to do a lot of good,” said Ferris.

Water restrictions are in place in Northland / Kaipara, no hose or sprinkler is allowed in Opononi / Omapere, Kaitaia, Kaikohe / Ngawha, Kawakawa / Moerewa, Dargaville and Ruawai.

Sprinklers are also not allowed in Omanaia / Rawene, Kerikeri / Waipapa, Waitangi / Paihia / Opua and Okaihau.

Residents are urged to use water reasonably anywhere else.

READ MORE:

• “Extreme widespread drought”: why drought happened in New Zealand

• Drying up: parts of the North Island may soon be in a drought

• It’s official: Northland’s fifth drought in eight years

Although there are no water restrictions in place in the city of sails, Ferris said the city was in the same dry boat as the upper north.

Auckland’s roasted temperatures are expected to drop slightly next week as westerly winds hit the region, rather than the warm northwest winds recently, Ferris said.

But no rain is expected in the region for the next two weeks, possible until early February.

Ferris said it was the same dry story of cooking times in Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

A total water ban is in effect in the city of Coromandel, Hahei, Whitianga, Waihī and Waikino; with use over two days in Whangamatā and Matarangi.

Residents of Tairua, Pauanui and Onemana and in the district of Hauraki asked to conserve water.

There are currently no water use restrictions in Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, Whakatāne, Kawerau, Rotorua or Ōpōtiki.

The hottest days of summer (so far) come from Friday to the start of next week! 😎

More than 35 degrees are possible in some places and more than 25 degrees will be widespread ☀️ pic.twitter.com/qH33l7usPM

– NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 22, 2020

In northern Waikato, where soil moisture has been recorded as 50 mm below average, sprinklers can only be used every other day in Hamilton, Tauwhare, Matangi, Gordonton, Morrinsville and Te Aroha, and Mokau at Waitomo.

Ferris said Hamilton had only 9.2mm of rain this month, well below its average of 79mm for this time of year.

In Hawkes Bay and Gisbourne, where the temperature is expected to reach 28C this weekend, restrictions on the use of sprinklers and hoses in Napier and Hastings between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ferris said the region had received rain, but had received only about half of the average precipitation in January.

Hot, humid trans-tasman airflows are expected over the next week 🌡️

The jet stream will be in southern New Zealand, keeping the cool changes at bay. pic.twitter.com/Uds4R0xfpX

– NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 21, 2020

The use of the hose is authorized before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. in Central Hawke’s Bay every other day; the use of sprinklers is prohibited and the washing of vehicles and buildings is only authorized with a bucket and sponge.

Unattended sprinklers, irrigation systems and hoses are prohibited in New Plymouth until the end of March; portable hoses authorized every other day. No restrictions in place at Stratford or Taranaki South.

There is a total ban on watering in Akitio and Norsewood, with alternate day restrictions in Dannevirke, Eketahuna, Pahiatua, Woodville and Pongaroa.

Wellington is expected to be cooler than the rest of the country, reaching 24 ° C this weekend, although Ferris said there had not been much rain in the capital.

In the South Island, continuous dry conditions, high temperatures and high to extreme fire hazards have led to Otago’s Fire and Emergency banning activities that can cause sparks.

Temperatures in Otago are expected to reach the late 1920s and early 1930s next week, increasing fire danger levels in the Extreme, said Bobby Lamont, assistant rural fire officer.

“The conditions are such that something as small as a spark could start a fire.

“Sparks can come from a lawn mower or chainsaw striking invisible rocks or something more obvious like a grinding or welding spark.”

Prohibited activities include road mowing, grinding, welding, chainsaws and the use of fireworks and explosives from Thursday January 23 evening until Sunday January 26.

Rainfall was well below normal (<50% of normal) in much of New Zealand in January since the beginning of the month 🏜️

How dry is it in your house? pic.twitter.com/k6sfbtSK5J

– NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 20, 2020

Ferris said regions like Blenheim, Christchurch, Ashburton and Timaru received well below average precipitation for January.

“The east of the South Island experienced a fairly significant period of drought,” said Ferris.

Blenheim received only 2.8mm of rain in January, compared to an average of 46mm in January.

There is a permanent ban on watering in the Ashburton district of Dromore, Methven Springfield and Montalto, no “non-essential” use of water is allowed on Mount Somers.

The region received only 5.2 mm of precipitation in January, compared to an average of 63 mm.

Rains are expected on the west coast later this week, although residents of Westport / Carters Beach are urged to limit the amount of water they use each day.

.