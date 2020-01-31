The great Jimbo Covert talks about his election to the Hall of Fame

by: WFLA 8 By your side

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 / 5:42 p.m. PST / Updated: Jan 30, 2020 / 5:42 p.m. PST

MIAMI (Nexstar) – Jimbo Covert, the former attacking tackle of the 1986 Super Bowl champion, the Chicago Bears, was elected to the Professional Football Hall of Fame this year.

Covert is one of 10 “seniors” on the 2020 centenary list for the 2020 promotion. Seniors are players who last played more than 25 years ago.

The Bears joined Big Game Bound on Thursday to talk about receiving the phone call.

“It is such a remarkable feeling,” he said. “When you receive this call, it’s just that you think you can stay calm, but you can’t. It’s just your whole life flashing in front of you in a second. Your wife, your kids, your family , your parents, everyone, all your teammates. It’s quite moving. “

You can watch the full interview with Jimbo Covert in the video above. Big Game Bound broadcasts are broadcast live on this site all week at 1 p.m. AND with guests previewing the Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and the 49ers.