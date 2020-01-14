The great log cabins you can stay in just outside London

We love life in London – all the things to do, the incredible sights, the buzz of the big city – but sometimes everything can be a little exhausting.

From time to time, you might want a weekend to explore the great British countryside, climb the mountains or explore the woods.

If that sounds like what you are looking for, we have good news for you – you can rent beautiful log cabins a short distance from London to relax for a few days.

The country cottages nestled in the hills of Surrey look like something from a movie, and you can rent them on Airbnb for a rejuvenating weekend, reports SurreyLive.

There are two cabins in Shere Forest, Holly Oaks and Five Pines, and there is also WiFi, so if you need to stay on the grid, it’s possible.

You might even come across deer enjoying the surroundings.

Take advantage of the nearby hiking trails or take your bike and explore the sandy moors and woods.

Gill Gellatly is the host and according to the rave reviews on the website, she’s great too.

She leaves the guests her homemade lemon cake to enjoy, with tea and coffee. Here’s what she had to say about the cabins.

“The first thing people always comment on is the cake. I made a homemade lemon cake for the guests,” she said. “It’s very quiet around the cabins, you would never know you were in Surrey.

“There is a deer who has lived there for about a year. You can often look out the window and see it, and it doesn’t run away, unless you really get close.

“People love the fact that it is very fresh and so peaceful. The walks are on your doorstep and we have many good country pubs within easy walking distance.”

The cabins

Five Pines, Shere – sleeps two

One bedroom with a double bed.

Kitchen with oven, microwave, hob, fridge-freezer, washing machine and dryer, and living room and Smart TV and DVD player.

Bathroom with shower. The parking lot is only 80 meters from the cabin, which is accessible by climbing a wooded track.

If the weather permits, take a seat on the west-facing terrace where a table and chairs are made available to customers.

Holly Oaks, Shere – sleeps two

One bedroom with a king-size bed.

Kitchen with oven, microwave, hob, fridge-freezer plus a washing machine with dryer.

This place definitely ticks the rural box. Holly Oaks is built in a quiet wooded location, the perfect getaway.

This bed looks so comfortable

(Image: Gill Gellatly)

The living room has a Smart TV. The parking lot is 80 meters walk from the hut along a wooded path.

The south-facing decking with table and chairs is the perfect place to eat outdoors or watch deer.

Holly Oaks is on a farm and guests have free access around the grounds, but must keep the doors closed.

Explore bridleways and walking trails on your own adventure through the hills of Surrey.

What customers have to say about the cabins

Holly oaks

One reviewer said, “Great little secluded cabin with everything you need for a short break.”

“Only 20 minutes from Guildford, but it feels like you’re in the middle of a vast forest,” said another.

Another guest was full of praise: “The chorus of dawn was incredible. The cabin is very comfortable and warm.”

While this guest said, “The perfect escape from a busy life.”

Five pines

“A cozy little wooded cabin, just far enough from the world to get away from it all, but close enough to amenities not to be completely isolated,” said one guest.

Antoher said: “A fantastic summer retreat with excellent access to walks through the beautiful countryside of Surrey.”

“The cabin is exceptional and even better than we expected. It is spacious, clean and completely isolated,” said one person.

He said: “Idyllic surroundings, absolute peace, fabulous property and wonderful hosts. By far our best Airbnb booking to date.”

How to book the cabins?

Connect to the Airbnb site and search for Shere and you will find the cabins.

Cabins cost £ 75 a night on weekdays and £ 85 a night on weekends.

Prices vary during Easter and Christmas.

