The great speech of America of Trump sounds good, but it is a deeply incomplete picture S.E. Cupp

Allow me to take you back. It is the year 1957 and makes its debut in black and white on CBS.

The serious and playful family comedy offers soluble moral dilemmas and a hefty spoon of unimpeded optimism in the American Dream for six years and remains one of the greatest TV shows of all time for many people.

But one of the reasons why the show was so popular was that for many it was an escape from the frightening social, cultural and economic changes that hit the country at a rapid pace. The idealized version of the Cleavers of the 1950s American suburbs – safe, white, upwardly mobile and meritocratic – masked a reality that simply did not match the white fences of Mapleton Drive. On the contrary, America began to feel the most important economic downturn after the Second World War in the Eisenhower Recession.

That year, 1957, the National Guard of Arkansas was called to prevent the ‘Little Rock Nine’, a group of African-American school children, from attending a white school. (Eisenhower then federated the guard and ordered them to support integration and to protect black students.)

In the Cold War, children hid beneath desks in duck and cover drills, and the Gaither report called for more rockets and air raid shelter.

Jimmy Hoffa was arrested, Ed Gein committed his last murder and the Dodgers left Brooklyn.

“Leave it to Beaver” was an antidote to all this, a TV show that gave America a better feeling than it really had.

I will be the first to admit that President Trump’s State of the Union made me feel great on Tuesday night. From the surprise of a military mother with the return of her conscript husband to the announcement of a scholarship for a schoolgirl from Philadelphia, the event felt more like an episode of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” than the dry report of our economic and political health it so often. That fits with a reality TV president.

Trump boasted of a good economy, record-low unemployment, a successful anti-terror campaign, a war on opioids and commendable, progressive legislation such as paid family leave and criminal justice reform.

For clarity’s sake, the details were blurry and sometimes even fake. As was often the case, Trump spoke not so much in truths, but in themes: a strong but compassionate America that not only survived, but flourished.

For a while it was hard not to feel good about the state of our union. Whatever your recipes are for our many problems, who could argue with the obvious gratitude on the faces of real people in Trump’s American America.

But it wasn’t real. Of course it was really for the people who clearly benefited from a Trump policy, favor or giveaway. Nothing should take away their sense of appreciation.

But as avatars, they felt the exceptions more than the rules. Even in an America with low unemployment and steady job creation.

For example, it is commendable to honor Gold Star families. It is commendable to honor our troops and our veterans.

But Trump in particular and repeatedly opposed and belittled other soldiers and women. And he has been confronted with perfectly justified criticism from those same groups since he was elected, recently for calling soldiers’ traumatic brain injury “headache” and “not very serious”.

It is commendable to honor the victims of terrorism. But reckless foreign policy in the Middle East has put Americans and our allies at risk.

It is commendable to honor global defenders of democracy, such as Juan Guaido and Ivan Simonovis, who fight against totalitarianism. But Trump has repeatedly defended and even celebrated the world’s worst dictators, and he has tried to suppress democratic institutions as a free press here at home. In the meantime, his efforts in Venezuela have been scattered and ineffective.

It is commendable to protect our children against premature birth complications, bullying, failing schools and all other ailments. But this administration has snatched immigrant children away from their parents at the border. Seven children – of whom we know – died in ICE custody. Trump has also taken the side of the NRA against common sense control measures to protect our children.

We should praise this government for helping the people it has, including the inspiring awards at Trump’s State of the Union address. But behind the anecdotes is the very real pain that this administration has caused to large parts of Americans and potential Americans.

The version of America Trump presented last night was meant to make us feel good. But there is another America that Trump is in charge of – the one he often likes to harm, dismisses and denies, both in words and in policy. And for them, life is not the idealized snapshot he offered last night.

