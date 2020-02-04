The great turnaround season of the 49ers is just around the corner in the Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – The San Francisco 49ers’ remarkable turnaround ended just minutes before a Super Bowl title.

After the 49ers were the third team to go to the Super Bowl a year after four or fewer wins, they ended up stumbling and losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

“It was a great season,” said linebacker Fred Warner. “I can’t take away from what we did. If you play between 4 and 12 and then go to the Super Bowl and have a chance to win, this is one of the things that will hurt for a while. I will do everything in my power to ensure that we are better. “

The Niners (15-4) were on the verge of joining the 1999 St. Louis Rams as the only teams to win a Super Bowl a year after the 4:12 win. Instead, they joined the Bengals in 1988 as a four-winner team that came so close to a championship a year later but ended up stalling.

At this stadium, Joe Montana and San Francisco drove past Cincinnati 31 years ago and won 20: 16. The breakdown for this version of the Niners was on both sides of the ball. The offensive broke apart in the fourth quarter and the defense was burned by Patrick Mahomes for big games, which quickly turned a 20:10 lead into a 31:20 loss.

“You could see it in the boys’ eyes. It means something to people, ”said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “That means you have guys who care about what they do, guys who care about each other. We are a young team and we have a very bright future. We have to be careful and remember that feeling and let’s fill it up in the off-season. “

Jimmy G’s dynamic season

Garoppolo’s first full season as a starter had ups and downs. He led the team to 13 regular season wins with four comebacks in the fourth quarter and three games with at least four TD passes. But he also showed a tendency to make confusing mistakes. His 18 sales in the regular season were most in the postseason, and then he threw two interceptions in the Super Bowl.

Notable beginners

A big reason for the optimism of the Niners was the playing of the two top picks in the Draft 2019. Nick Bosa, number 2 in the overall ranking, became a dominant defensive endgame. On the way to the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, nine sacks were awarded in the regular season and four more in the playoffs.

The second-round receiver Deebo Samuel has shown that he has the ability to be a star who excels as a runner, receiver and blocker. He set a Super Bowl record for receivers, with 53 yards storming the Chiefs and five catches for 39 yards. His physical play sets the tone for the Niners.

breakout star

One of the feel-good stories of the season was the run-back by Raheem Mostert, the former challenger to the special teams, who proved that he could be number 1 after six rounds. He led the team in the regular season with 772 yards and then had 220 yards and four TDs in the NFC title game against Green Bay.

He ran for 58 yards and a TD in the Super Bowl and should have the chance of more work next season.

Free agency

The Niners will have to make some difficult decisions when it comes to the free hand this off-season. Several key players will hit the free market next month. The three biggest potential free agents are defender Arik Armstead, who had a 10-bag breakout season. Security Jimmie Ward, who was a key element in the league’s stingiest passport defense; and receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who triggered the passing game after his mid-season addition.

San Francisco can also give extensions to key players like George Kittle and DeForest Buckner that may not leave much money for other free agents.

How to do it right

The Niners won’t have to do much improvement to start again next season. Many of the key characters come from a team that won 13 games in the regular season and made it into the Super Bowl.

San Francisco could use help with cornerback opposite Richard Sherman and will need another top recipient if Sanders leaves as a freelance agent.