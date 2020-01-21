The greater Baton Rouge area gathers for the MLK Service Day

BATON ROUGE – People across the Baton Rouge region celebrated and remembered the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service.

For many, the MLK day is not just a day off. Rather, it is a day when people help educate and serve their community.

A three-kilometer peace march from Gus Young Avenue to Plank Road started the MLK service day in Baton Rouge.

Four purple women preceded the hundreds that were marching. These four women have all lost their sons to senseless violence, something that Dr. King fought.

“We are called to pull together because the bonds that bind us are bigger than the problems that separate us,” said Nicole Allmon-Learson with 100 black women from Baton Rouge.

The Baker City youth group held their own celebration on Monday. They titled the theme of the performance “Fulfillment of the Dream”.

“I learned a lot of cool things about Martin, especially about his personality. I think he was a very direct guy, he believed in his belief and didn’t let anyone overthrow him,” said Rashad Clark of the city’s youth group.

A few miles south of Government Street were busy Big Buddy program workers. Volunteers packed boxes of goods to be sent to Baton Rouge soldiers and women.

“It is always important to show young people what it means to give something back. And this is a wonderful way for them not only to give something back, but also to meet other people who also have something in their mind to give something back, ”said Gaylynne Mack, Executive Director of Big Buddy.

Parents and children also came together to upgrade the streets in the north of Baton Rouge.

“It’s really just about loving others as you can,” said a volunteer.

They heard from elected officials about Dr.’s legacy King and how they continue this legacy as a community.

“It was Dr. Martin Luther King who said that one of life’s most pressing questions is what we do for each other,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

“So many young people are here. And they have the opportunity not only to understand where we came from as a community and as a people, but there is hope and life for the future, ”said City Councilor Tara Wicker.

The cleanup in the community and the MLK Festival in Baton Rouge are part of the Walls project, which is used to revitalize the neighborhoods.