The greatly improved Lakestars complete NeoPhoenix at the weekend

The Shiga Lakestars thoroughly dominated the second quarter on Sunday against the San-en NeoPhoenix and won the guests 21: 7 in this 10-minute period.

This played a crucial role in the Lakestars’ 83-67 victory over the NeoPhoenix in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.

Shiga (19-18) extended his winning streak to three and won in eight games for the eighth time.

Lakestars Point Guard Takumi Saito, who had 30 points at the start on Saturday, scored 21 points at game level. Jeff Ayres ended with 16 points and eight boards and front-court colleague Henry Walker came close to a triple double with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and three steals. Avi Koki Schafer contributed eight points and ten rebounds, while Masaya Karimata, the experienced manager, scored ten points.

Rookie Guard Yuki Kawamura went up and down on the NeoPhoenix (3-24) with 19 points. Robert Dozier added 16 points and 12 boards.

Northern Happinets 88, Evessa 64

In Osaka, Akita increased the defensive in the second half when coach Kenzo Maeda’s squad celebrated a win against Evessa.

Osaka spun the ball thirteen times in the second half and eight times in the fourth quarter. The Evessa had a total of 25 sales.

The Northern Happinets (16-20) made 15 steals.

Justin Keenan led Akita with 21 points and four steals. Kadeem Coleby scored 10 points and Sota Oura and Ryosuke Shirahama both had nine.

Josh Harrellson advanced 13 points on the Evessa (24-12) and snapped 11 rebounds. Kyle Barone had 12 points and 12 boards, while Ira Brown also scored 12 points.

Alvark 95, B-Corsairs 60

In Tachikawa, a balanced score led Tokyo past Yokohama, which brought Alvark bank boss Luka Pavicevic’s team one goal over the weekend.

Alex Kirk scored 19 points, Joji Takeuchi 16, Milan Macvan 14, Daiki Tanaka 11 and Zack Baranski 10 for Alvark (28-9). Macvan grabbed 12 rebounds to complete the double-double. Seiya Ando distributed six templates. Takeuchi led the two-time defending champion in blocks (three).

The B-Corsairs (9-27) were 42-32 behind at halftime.

James Southerland had 17 points for Yokohama.

Jets 87, Diamond Dolphins 83

In Chiba Josh Duncan scored 18 points, Michael Parker had 16 and the Jets saved a weekend gap with Nagoya.

Yuki Togashi and Nick Mayo both scored 15 points for Chiba (26-11). Parker made eleven rebounds. Togashi and Fumio Nishimura each distributed six templates.

Jamel McLean and Toshihiro Nakatsuka ended the Diamond Dolphins (15-22) with 14 points each. McLean also pulled down 16 rebounds. Justin Burrell and Takaya Sasayama each had 13 points, with Sasayama also handing out nine assists.

Brex 76, Brave Thunders 67

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, the host overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and prevailed against Kawasaki to avenge the defeat at the start on Saturday.

The Brex (27-9) suffered a deficit of 44-34 in the third quarter. You have shortened it to 56-54 and entered the last verse.

Utsunomiya used a 15-0 sprint that started with a Jeff Gibbs jumper at 3:49 in third place and ended with a Ryan Rossiter jumper with a 6.45 time remaining. The run put the Brex 64-56 in the lead.

Gibbs led the hosts with 24 points. Yusuke Endo scored 15 and Rossiter added 14 points and nine rebounds. Endo and Makoto Hiejima both made four steals.

Nick Fazekas had 32 points and 11 boards for the Brave Thunders (28-9). Jordan Heath scored 14 points and scored 13 rebounds, while Naoto Tsuji, who held two points in the 1:10 shootout, scored eight assists.

SeaHorses 100, Levanga 92

In Sapporo, J.R. Sakuragi’s 25-point, seven-rebound and nine-assist attempts and Takuya Kawamura’s 23 points ensured that Mikawa defeated the hosts.

Davante Gardner added 19 points for the seahorses (17-20) who converted 22 out of 29 free throws.

Kennedy Meeks had team highs in points (34) and rebounds (14) for Hokkaido (13-24). Markeith Cummings and Tsukasa Nakano added 24 and 18 points, respectively.

Grouses 74, Golden Kings 60

In Tomigusuku, Okinawa Prefecture, Leo Lyons helped Toyama drive Ryukyu by 21 points.

Isaac Butts contributed a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds), along with five assists (matching the team high sum from Lyon) and four blocks. Naoki Uto scored 14 points for the Grouses (15-22), who lost the start of the weekend by 18 points.

Jack Cooley had 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Kings (23-13). Ryuichi Kishimoto finished with 18 points and De’Mon Brooks distributed seven assists.

Albirex BB 93, Susanoo Magic 82

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, Niigata received strong offensive production from strikers Nick Perkins and Lamont Hamilton and guard Kei Igarashi to earn part of his weekend series.

Perkins led the Albirex (13-24) with 31 points, Igarashi linked 5 out of 10 points from the 3-point range in a 25-point attempt and Hamilton delivered 19 points and 13 boards.

For Shimane (11-26) Brian Qvale was the top scorer with 21 points.

Sunrockers 85, Hannaryz 68

In Kyoto, Sebastian Saiz and Charles Jackson, two major off-season acquisitions for Shibuya, made 31 rebounds, setting the tone for the team’s internal dominance against Hannaryz on the way to a second win in as many days.

Saiz scored 25 points in the team standings and 16 rebounds. Jackson had 16 points and 15 boards. Yusei Sugiura scored 10 points for the Sunrockers (25-12), who surpassed Kyoto 48-30.

For Hannaryz (18-19) David Simon had 26 points and nine rebounds. Julian Mavunga scored 20 points and registered seven assists while turning the ball eight times. Keijuro Matsui poured 16 points, including four three. Seven Kyoto players failed on goal.