The Greek goddesses of Dior open the Parisian fashion extravaganza | Life

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – Christian Dior yesterday took the fashion world back to ancient Greece with steaming peplum dresses and shimmering gold numbers on his haute couture show Designer in Paris.

Some models showed glittering, lined looks suitable for the Movie Awards season, while others floated over the catwalk in more delicate, translucent styles with flowing cloaks, as Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Sigourney Weaver saw.

The Haute Couture Week, which runs until January 23, is an exhibition of handcrafted creations by a small club of fashion labels – designs that are normally bought and made by a single customer.

“The things that seem seemingly simple are the most difficult,” Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Reuters said before the show.

“There is an idea that couture is embroidery, something that is very rich. In my view, it’s an old-fashioned vision of fashion and haute couture. “

Many of the Dior looks were muted tones, from pale lilac to white toga-style dresses with braided belts or collars. The show dealers included a cloak with gold feathers that was worn over a pleated dress.

On the grounds of the Rodin Museum in Paris, guests sat in a giant sculpture of a “mother goddess” by the American artist Judy Chicago. In addition to the runway, she also created banners with messages such as “What if women ruled the world?”

Chiuri, who previously worked for Valentino, has tried to put a feminist stamp on her designs since arriving at LVMH’s own brand in 2016, and has worked with different artists and writers for each show.

“I’m concentrating on a project that is about feminism. I try to think about this element in every collection, ”she said.

Dior is one of the larger labels exhibited during Haute Couture Week and is supported by the enormous resources of its mother group. Several smaller companies encountered hurdles as they prepared for their shows – strikes paralyzed French transportation throughout December and impacted suppliers and supplies to the industry.

French designer Christophe Josse had to cancel his runway event. Julien Fournie, who runs his current label, said his couture label had managed to pre-order fabrics in advance.

“It made us focus on the basics of the collection,” said Fournie. He would present 28 instead of the usual 30 to 35 looks, he added. – Reuters

