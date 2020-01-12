The Green Bay Packers are slowing down the Seattle Seahawks

Loading...

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two blades, Green Bay’s lightning defense drew a thrilling rally in Seattle and the Packers held a 28-23 win Sunday night. to reach the NFC championship game for the third time in six years.

Aaron Jones rushed for 62 yards and two first-half points for the Packers, who will travel next weekend to pick up the top seed for San Francisco.

Russell Wilson carried the Seahawks to another comeback, this time from a 21-3 halftime deficit, but the Packers forced a punt shortly before Preston Smith’s two-minute sack warning. This was Green Bay’s 5th place. Za’Darius Smith, the other big free agent added to the defense last spring, had two sacks himself.

The Seahawks didn’t get the ball again.

Rodgers sealed the win with two thirds: first a 32-yard touchdown pass to Adams in the third and eight with 2:19 and then 9 yards to Jimmy Graham in the third and nine immediately after a two-minute warning to get a Seahawks team that was 8 -1 on the road this season enter the game.

Rodgers opted for a payback five years ago when the Packers threw a 16-0 halftime lead at the Seattle NFC Championship and lost 28-22 in overtime. The Seahawks haven’t been back to the conference title game since then, let alone the Super Bowl. Rodgers is exhausted more than Wilson, nine years after his only championship.

The Seahawks had only a +7 margin during the regular season, making it a second-half habit. Wilson did some of the best work of his eight-year career in 2019, helping the Seahawks stay on track despite a steady stream of injuries, including back-to-back backfields that prompted an emergency Lynch call for Marshawn.

Batting over 64 yards rushing in seven innings and completing 21 of 31 passes for 277 yards, Wilson crossed the touchdowns of 69, 84, 79 just outside the gate after halftime. Lynch finished two of them with a score and Wilson threw it to Tyler Lockett for the other.

Lynch’s second fall with 9:33 left cut the lead to 28-23, but Jaire Alexander broke the 2-point conversion attempt with a sack in a blitz breakout. The Packers gave the ball back to the Seahawks with a second consecutive punt, this time with 4:54 left in the Seattle 22, but Wilson ran out of tricks.

