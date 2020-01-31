The Greggs Effect: A Look at Veganuary 2021

Unlike Megan and Harry, veganism is here to stay. This month, not only does 350,000 British (100,000 more than 2019) take part in the veganuary, more than half of British consumers have reduced their meat consumption as self-proclaimed “flexitarians” – something that will continue when the bluishest month of the year is well and really over. Why? For most, concern about health and the environment matters, led by the sustainably conscious Gen Z.

It is therefore not surprising that many fast food stores have picked up on this trend by introducing vegan versions of their meaty favorites into menus this month. Pioneers Greggs are following in the footsteps of brands that invest considerable resources in their own junk food ranges based on plants. From KFC’s original Quorn Burger recipe to McDonald’s vegan dippers to Subway’s Meatless Meatball Marinara Sub and Pizza Hut, the “Pepperphoni” pizza, everyone absolutely wanted to eat a piece of vegan cake.

Although no one focused on the introductory campaigns anymore, nobody caught the media’s attention as much as Greggs, who stole the show again with this highly anticipated vegan steak casserole after a very successful practice run in 2018/19.

What can Greggs brands learn if they want to lead the conversation in 2021? Not an easy task, but a challenge that most QSR marketing directors will face their agencies in the coming months.

Lead the indictment

Like all good things, it started with a joke. A first video of the new vegan snack released on social media sparked speculation weeks before the official launch in January. To increase the anticipation for the regional audience and win them over, a gradual introduction was announced, starting with a select number of branches in the north, where the bakery’s humble history began.

Next came the photo story with queues, closely followed by news of the meatless miracle that was sold out almost everywhere – planned or not, the hype was real. The momentum continued with longer feature placements and case studies spanning the business, lifestyle, and taste test pages. Multiple touch points for maximum impact.

The good-humored, self-assessing strategy of social marketing should also be appreciated, as vegan Piers Morgan was included in the debate in January last year. With an assignable TOV, Greggs addressed the younger Generation Z consumers, who were primarily concerned about their meat intake.

Meat messaging

So what are the “takeaways”? In short, you know your audience, timing is everything in every way. Oh, and make sure everyone – from burger fins to the management team – knows the plans and news.

Ultimately, brands, like the movement itself that will stay here, must be there in the long run. Consumers long for authenticity and look behind the gimmicks and stunts. Stir is about creating campaigns that arouse emotions and make people change their behavior. Our brain does not pay attention to the loudest messages, but to those we feel something about.

Brands that want to benefit from the veganuary hype can not only be activated with a flash in the pan version, but must deliver something that represents a meaningful and lasting commitment to the cause – with the possibility of going beyond the month of January ,

Go vegan or go away!

// Presented in this article

Stir PR

Stir is made up of creative people, strategic thinkers and doers, publicists, writers and organizers. We are united in our desire to be ambitious for our customers every day.

Find out more