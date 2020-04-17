The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Finale can kill a huge fan, so what does Season 17 bring about?

After Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) left Gray’s Anatomy, we were worried about the rest. Of course, we have seen the lovely doctors of the beloved Sloan Memorial through retirement. But a quick note reminds us that no one in Shondaland is safe. Now our fears are clear. TVLine has announced that the final season of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 could have led to a major death or departure. However, time was shortened by four specifications due to coronavirus infection (COVID-19). So what does everyone think of season 17?

The first season of the ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ Season 16 finale created a great chance of dying and leaving

Giacomo Gianniotti’s Andrew DeLuca and Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Gray in ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ | Raymond Liu via Getty Pictures

On April 14, TVLine announces the grand finale of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 finale aimed at tackling a “cataclysmic event” that could unleash a great risk of dying or leaving. One of the rules of the issue was to state that the event would be funded. However, Vernoff has neither confirmed nor denied the record.

That said, we probably know what the event is about. The finale of Gray’s Anatomy Season 16 is set to air on April 9, Vernoff told TVLine details on the final episode of the Pate 19 Season.

“In general, as the Episode 15 and 16 episode 19 drivers are watching, they may have some idea of ​​one of our planned (the first Gray finals),” he said. a Vernoff.

We will also be taking a look at some of the childhood experiences from the Grey’s Anatomy groups in the final stages of Building 19.

“Gray’s story ends in the last few episodes of Book 19,” Vernoff told Deadline. “So, cakes are a good idea. We have a lot of Gray words in Episodes 15 to 16 in Table 19.”

Will a crucial episode of ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ Season 17 die?

If it’s a serious decision to die or leave after Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, it’s likely that the season will end in season 17. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vernoff told the writers to consider upcoming episode of Gray’s Anatomy Season 17.

“I think we need to fix it, I don’t know what it is,” Vernoff said. “We couldn’t shoot what to do. (22) became a champion because it wasn’t planned in the first place. It was a very humble movie that followed a lot of events. so, of course, we have to re-think the important things. “

He continued: “The main things we have been hoping to do over the last four years are changing, but I have no real answer until I find the writers in the room. “I don’t know how it will change or it won’t go away, and I will not vote until we can get along.”

Vernoff also added a few changes to the upcoming double standard.

“I can tell you our conversation is where we land in the short run because we have opportunities and we have to relax where we are like, ‘Oh my God, here what to do with that is, ‘a lot different than what we had planned on 23 and 24,’ ‘he said. “So the stories are always changing, because we’re home with time to think.”

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vernoff acknowledged that none of the major castmembers came out between Gray’s Anatomy Season 16 and 17. Because everyone is safe.

“None of the castmember members have passed through the ages,” Vernoff said.

