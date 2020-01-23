The grieving mother spreads the message to drivers in Tampa Bay that they should overtake for emergency vehicles

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Twenty thousand Florida drivers have broken the law last year, the authorities say. A grieving mother has a mission to change that.

“He had such a kind heart and he just loved life,” said Linda Unruh.

Unruh has owned Unruh Towing & Repair in its home state of New Mexico for decades. Her son Bobby was her security coordinator.

“He was my right hand. He was my contact person, ”she said.

In February 2017, her 37-year-old son died when he was hit by an 18-wheel vehicle at a speed of 132 km / h.

Bobby Unruh had arrived at the scene to help another tow truck driver.

“An 18-wheeler didn’t notice it, didn’t slow it down,” said Unruh. “My goal is to reach people so that we don’t lose on our highways, and that’s my mission.”

Nineteen days after the death of her son, New Mexico signed the “Bobby’s Law,” which included tow trucks on the list of emergency vehicles included in the state’s law on moving.

Linda Unruh is now traveling across the country to tell her story. She spoke at AAA headquarters in Tampa on Thursday.

“These first responders entered the most dangerous place in the world: our public highways,” she said of other people who were killed on the side of the road in America.

In Florida, drivers have to put a lane between themselves and an emergency vehicle passing by. If this is not possible, drivers must reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the specified speed limit.

According to the AAA, a worker or first aid worker is killed on the roadside every other week in this country.

“We are all at risk. Several people are often injured for violating the move-over principle,” said Sgt. Steve Gaskins, Florida Highway Patrol.

Driving violations caused 185 crashes in 2018, Sgt.Gaskins said.

