The grooming products that men should use, according to women

There are a lot of things you can put on your face. (That said, there are a lot of things you can put on your face in other contexts, but that’s why we’re not here today.) Add that to the number of things you can put in your hair and it It’s no wonder that men have earned a reputation for just reaching for the first bottle of 3-in-1 combination shampoo + conditioner + body wash and calling it a day-to-day business.

But while I can’t blame anyone who wasn’t born into the same gendered social structures in which women have to spend a lot of time, money, and energy to maintain their physical well-being to benefit from these lower cultural beauty standards, the fact remains A razor and a bar of soap do not do a proper cleaning routine. While men may be able to get away with a minimalist approach to cosmetic wellbeing longer than their female counterparts, neglecting hair and skin care will eventually catch up with you if you haven’t already.

To help you find your way around the vast and intimidating world of male grooming, we have selected those who know it best: women. In the following, four top-class experts present some of the products they swear you will love. Think of it as a professional tour of your friend’s medicine cabinet. Only you can take as much as you want.

Tatcha The water cream

Celebrity hairdresser Netty Jordan recommends this “super-light and moisturizing moisturizer” for “porous-looking skin, great clean and slightly fragrant”. While this oil-free anti-aging cream is a bestseller among women, Jordan says it’s light and barely available, making it perfect for men too. “When I work with men, I want them to always be clean, light, and feel like they don’t wear anything on their skin,” she tells InsideHook.

Oribe Curl Control Silkening Cream

Jordan recommends this product for controlled curls. “Weighs the hair for a vital and natural” woke up like this “hair.”

Brickell restoring eye cream

“Men and women wake up tired and bloated on some days. A little nourishing eye cream makes a significant contribution to removing and balancing the sensitive skin under the eyes, ”says Amy Zdunowski-Roeder, makeup artist and male nurse. “Brickell Men’s Restoring Eye Cream is excellent. It’s natural, relieves swelling quickly and makes you look alive and awake!”

RoC Retinol Correxion eye cream

For the over 40-year-old set, Zdunowski-Roeder recommends trying this eye cream instead. “It’s great for men over the age of 40,” she tells InsideHook. “Works quickly and cares. Great stuff! “

Kiehls Ultra Facial Cleanser

Gentlemen, please wash your face … with a real facial cleanser. “So many men I know use a bar of soap to wash their faces,” says Zdunowski-Roeder. Bad idea! Soap bars are “way too dry and hard”, she explains that this rudimentary cleaning method literally removes natural oils from the skin and at the same time leaves micro-residues on the surface of the skin. Gentle facial washes such as those by Khiel “are intended to clean the face while maintaining the balance of the skin,” she says.

troublemaker

The Tangle Teezer has gained a following as an original detangling brush over the years, but you don’t need to have a lot of hair to take advantage of this styling tool. LA hairstylist Holly Mills recommends men to use one to “loosen dead skin before taking a shower and stimulate blood circulation for a healthy scalp” to prevent hair loss.

Bevel Skin Essentials Bundle

If you’re a beginner who feels completely exhausted in the wide world of nursing, New York-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Combined with a cleanser, moisturizer, and toner that Green says “prevent ingrown hair, exfoliate the skin, and accelerate cell turnover,” the bevel bundle is an easy way to give the appearance of a skin care routine. You’re welcome.

Bonus: Hims Goodnight Wrinkle Cream

I’m not a care professional, but this is a care product for men that I swear by as a humble, unprofessional woman. You can read wax poetically to me here, or you can just buy it.

