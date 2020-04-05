The guide to nature gardens

With most families confined to their homes in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19, there has probably never been a better time to observe and appreciate the natural world in our gardens or backyards – for those who are lucky to have them.

Organizations like Birdwatch Ireland (birdwatchireland.ie) and the National Biodiversity Data Center (biodiversityeland.ie) are seeing increased traffic to their websites as people search for ways to identify the plants, insects and birds that ‘they spotted closely.

In mid-March, the National Biodiversity Data Center (NBDC) launched its #SpeciesADay social media campaign to encourage people to post photos of specified plants or insects every day on Twitter or Facebook.

“People are looking for things to do, and the goal is to focus on the area around you. There is a captive audience in every sense of the word and you don’t have to go to exotic places to see a lot. You can just walk around your garden, ”says Liam Lysaght, director of the NBDC.

With tips on how to identify flowers, butterflies and bees, the campaign draws attention to our spring flowers and insect species, while encouraging people to record their observations in the database. NBDC.

NBDC’s Butterfly Atlas project encourages the public to record sightings of butterflies. The trick is to learn to distinguish similar looking butterflies. For example, the small tortoiseshell butterfly (orange with black spots and a black stripe with blue dots on the edge of its wings) is often confused with the comma butterfly (orange with black spots without rim around its wings) .

And blue holly, which flies high in the sky, could easily be mistaken for the common blue butterfly, which flies close to the ground and comes out a little later in April.

Confined to his home in Co Kilkenny, Lysaght documents and shares the wildlife he discovers in his own garden on his personal website, wildirelandtour.ie. “I’m doing this to stay sane too,” he jokes. But his notes and photos of flowers and trees blooming on the ground and in hedges will be a welcome distraction for many people.

City gardens

Wildlife expert and author of Wild Dublin (O’Brien Press), Éanna Ní Lamhna says people can have fun outdoors, no matter how small their garden is. “You can look under stones and flowerpots for insects and you can build habitat for ants, earwigs and spiders with dead wood, sticks and stones.” Being outside, without headphones, cultivates the feeling of living in the present moment, being silent and noticing things, ”she says.

You can also become adept at finding things you wouldn’t normally see in your garden by placing a sheet of paper under a hedge, then shaking it to see which insects are falling out. Or, by sweeping a fishing net through the vegetation or near an outside light at night, to find butterflies and insects.

And don’t forget to look up and look at the different trees when they come into leaves. “The horse chestnut is the first large tree to flower,” says Ní Lamhna. Depending on which part of the country you live in, trees grow at different times and this can also vary from year to year, depending on the weather. It might be a pleasant task for the children to identify the trees in their garden and then note when each of them buds.

For example, elderberries, hawthorn, and hazelnut are among the first small trees to flower, usually in March, while birch, crab, alder, and mountain ash generally enter the leaves in April. Oaks and ash trees are the last trees to flower.

As the morning and evening become clearer, this is also a good time to listen to and observe the birds during nest building and during the incubation of their eggs.

“April is the perfect time to hear many birds singing as they build their nests and mark their territory,” says Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland.

Hatch encourages people to watch birds even from their windows. “You can see them building their nests by carrying sticks and pieces of grass, or feeding their chicks by carrying food in their beaks,” he says. Robins, bluetits and robins nest in pairs while crows and sparrows nest in colonies, so you will see larger groups around, “says Hatch.

April is also the month when swallows and martins arrive in Ireland. “Domestic martins will build their nests out of mud under the eaves of houses while swallows will build them out of mud and grass in open hangars, barns or porches,” says Hatch.

Birdwatch Ireland also wants people to report their first sightings of swallows and cuckoos on the Springalive.net website. “People can also follow bird tracks across Africa through the Mediterranean and Ireland on this website,” says Hatch.

And although early morning rallies across the country organized by Birdwatch Ireland to celebrate the dawn chorus are not taking place this year, you can still do it yourself by getting up early – or by going to twilight – to listen to the rich variety of bird songs. “Even in the cities, you will hear troglodytes, robins and robins,” says Ní Lamhna, who encourages people to record birdsong on their phones and try to identify common birds later.

In her book, Wild Dublin, she reminds us that about half of all bird species recorded in Ireland have made their home in the capital.

Download the garden checklist

For beginners in nature observation, the Backyard Biodiversity registration sheets (downloadable from biodiversityireland.ie) with 20 easily identifiable species in rural and urban gardens are a good starting point. There is no rush but once you have spotted the different butterflies, insects, bees, beetles, ladybugs, spiders, newts, worms, frogs and various birds, you can then learn how to become a biodiversity recorder for Ireland with lots of tips on how to comment and view your records on biodiversityireland.ie.