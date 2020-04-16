The guidelines for opening up to the United States do not mention federal law

Chairman Donald TrumpThe directives for the “Opening Up America Again”, released on Thursday, do three legally critical things. First, it does not mention federal laws at all. Second, it acknowledges that governors are responsible for opening up states. Third, it ignores a very important federal law that already exists in books and removes basic duties from states. These are excellent changes given the last month of developments as the government faced the COVID-19 pandemic.

The laws are nowhere to be found

They say nothing about the US Constitution. Indeed, the following words appear in the instructions a sum of zero times: Constitution, statute, law, code, rule and principle. This is rather shocking. Government documents are ultimately government documents and almost always full of references to public law, the United States Code, agency rules and regulations, and sometimes the number of executive orders. At the very least, they usually have a sense of “power” to do something. He does not do this document anywhere.

Even the legally functional mandate that all attorneys have been trained to identify – “will” is nowhere to be found. The word “must” appears, but only for hygiene: “Those who interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict hygiene protocols,” says the plan. The White House does not need to say that. It is already in statutes, regulations and local health codes.

The word “regulation” appears in the vague sense that “employers” (guided?) For:

Develop and implement appropriate policies in accordance with federal, state and local regulations and guidelines, and learn from best practices in the industry:

Social distance and protection equipment

Temperature control

Testing, isolating and monitoring contacts

Hygiene

Use and disinfection of common and large areas

Business travel

Governors and local officials are leading the way

This lack of law is not surprising given Trump’s war on conflict between his views and the legal reality of the limits of his own powers. We have already addressed these issues several times. Apparently, Trump chose to throw the towel on this front. Its guidelines speak only of “proposed state or regional” criteria and briefly acknowledge that addressing on-the-spot issues is not the responsibility of the federal government:

State and local officials may need to adapt these criteria to local conditions (eg metropolitan areas that have been severely affected by COVID, rural and suburban areas where they have not been or have been mild). In addition, where appropriate, governors must work on a regional basis to meet these criteria and move on to the phases described below.

Elsewhere, in large, greasy, beautiful letters reminiscent of Trump’s love of stimulus control, the guidelines state that “THEY ARE APPLIED TO THE PERSONAL OR BASE OF A SPACE FROM THE COUNTRY.”

He also said that people should “continue to comply with state and local guidance as well as additional CDC guidance”.

This is far from Trump throwing (non-existent) power around him to order the country open.

Trump avoids the power to tax and spend on medical supplies

But where things are unclear, it is where the report again attempts to shift some federal burdens to state and local governments. There are many federal laws on books that together describe a book on how the federal government is supposed to legally meet a pandemic. We look at them for almost a month. The National Strategic Reserve is the point where many points of attachment have been marked. He urges the federal government to maintain medical equipment to ensure that Americans can survive a pandemic.

When governors said they did not have enough supplies, Trump blamed them despite the clear law on books that makes stock his job. Jeren Kouchner violated the law. A government website has mysteriously changed to ignore the law. Trump went so far as to claim that he was neither a “shipping officer” nor a “commissioner” for the states. This is also legally wrong, we point out. We have documented Trump’s growing efforts to blame previous administrations or governors for medical malpractice failures, re-focusing on the law. (Read all of our coverage here on the history of how the law works.)

Trump’s plan to reopen the country continues this issue and hinders the spirit and operation of the national reserve law. According to Trump’s document, states must bear the burden of the federal government:

Basics of preparedness

Ability to quickly and independently provide adequate personal protective equipment and critical medical equipment to handle the dramatic increase in need

(…)

Protect the health and safety of workers in critical industries

Protect the health and safety of those living and working in high-risk facilities (eg elderly care facilities)

Protection of employees and public transport users

The Strategic National Reserve had erupted in battles between the Republican Party and the Tea Party during the Obama administration. The law remains in the books and has indeed been updated due to COVID-19: it is the duty of the federal government to provide medical equipment and Trump’s plan is again trying to shift that responsibility.

