The guys from ‘Love Island’ and ‘Bachie’ compete against each other in a celebrity boxing match

You’ve seen the guys from Love Island and The Bachelorette trade passive aggressive barbs in the mansion, and now you can watch them beef when some of them compete in a celebrity boxing match.

reality star Eden Dally has shown on his Instagram that he is standing up against another Love Island star Luke Packham in the upcoming game.

“It’s on April 24th Melbourne, Luke Packham and I will try!” Wrote the prospective father next to a new advertising image.

“Little Luke says he turns me over! I can’t wait until the 24th, I’m making Luke my girlfriend !! “, he added.

“This twin will see double when I’m done with it. I’m going to give away 2 combat night passes worth $ 200! Tag your friends and I’ll draw a winner in 2 days. This event shouldn’t be missed Click the link below and in my story to stream the fight live. “

It should be noted that viewers have already seen what Eden looks like in a barn that made him famous Grant Crapp in season 1 of the Aussie series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApMwvtT1plw [/ embed]

The upcoming boxing match will also see Love Island Season 2 stars Adam Farrugia Meet The Bachelorette Fan Fave Ciarran Stott and please don’t disfigure your beautiful faces, bbs.

The game will take place on Friday April 24th at the Melbourne Pavilion.

Secure your tickets for the spicy event here.

However, if you don’t make it to the blessed event, don’t worry because it will be broadcast live on epicentre.tv.