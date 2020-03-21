The H-E-B Grocery Grates Thanksgiving Workers During The Pandemic

The H-E-B grocery chain is paying its employees a thank you note for their hard work during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter on Friday, the company announced that it would give its members an extra $ 2 an hour to acknowledge their commitment to customers in the midst of the ongoing health crisis:

We are proud to announce that all hourly Shop, Manufacturing, Warehouse and Transportation partners will receive a cash benefit of $ 2 / hour Texas Proud Pay Cash 3 / 16-4 / 12 in recognition of their hard work and appreciation their commitment as they help to serve our customers. and communities. 1/3

– H-E-B (@HEB) March 20, 2020

“The Texans trust H-E-B and we trust our great partners,” the company wrote in a later tweet.

“We understand that it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers at a time when so many other companies have been unable to stay open or have to significantly reduce operations,” the publication continued.

Following the announcement, Twitter users praised the company for its generosity towards its employees.

“One of my Partners (sic) told me that his life changed (in a good way) in 2019 when he started working for HEB. She loves working here! Thank you for helping us take great care of our partners. “wrote a user.

“Thank you @HEB for being the model of what a business should look like!” Another commented, “And thank you to each of your employees and suppliers for having us through this difficult time. You are appreciated. “

In addition to helping its partners, the grocery store announced Monday that it plans to donate $ 300,000 to support a unique coronavirus research project in San Antonio, Texas.

“H-E-B will spend $ 300,000 to assist the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a San Antonio-based organization with a team that has a global impact on coronavirus research,” the statement said.

Lisa Cruz of the research institute praised H-E-B for donating the funds, saying that the generous gift would provide scientists seeking answers on how to fight the virus that has affected so many people.

“Science is expensive. So it will cost a couple of million dollars. But, that helps us go a long way, “he concluded.