The Hague to cease licencing flat shares in 10 city districts

The Hague metropolis council is to quit offering licences for formalised flat shares in 10 metropolis districts in an hard work to ‘relieve the tension on the supply of less costly housing’.

The amount of licenced flat shares for 4 or a lot more people doubled in between 2018 and 2019 and the scenario is so urgent that direct intervention is necessary, alderman Martijn Balster reported.

‘We are dealing with a doom circumstance in which smaller units are becoming rented out for ever escalating rates and this is a race to the bottom,’ Balster advised area broadcaster Omroep West.

The ban on new licences applies in 10 places the place the normal worth of a household is under €165,000, such as Zuiderpark, Transvaalwijk and the Schildersbuurt, Omroep West stated.

The council is also seeking at even further measures to lessen the force on housing and aims to publish them by the summer time.

These could contain a ban on roof extensions to cease buyers getting up affordable houses and building them more substantial, and introducing a licencing program for landlords.

Amsterdam has currently taken measures to quit unlicenced flat sharing in the metropolis. In Amsterdam a licence is need for upwards of three people today sharing an apartment. In The Hague licencing begins at 4.

