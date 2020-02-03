The Hall of Famer Willie Wood, 83, was the first Black CFL coach

LOS ANGELES — Willie Wood, who won five NFL Championships with the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi and made his first appearance in Super Bowl history, died Monday. He was 83 years old.

Wood died of natural causes in Washington, according to Robert Schmidt, his longtime friend and former teammate in Southern California. Wood had been undergoing advanced dementia for several years.

Wood went into training after the days of the game. He became the first black coach in the modern era of the sport with Philadelphia Bell of the World Football Championship in 1975. He was also the first black coach in the Canadian football association with the Toronto Argonauts in 1980 and ’81. He also had shows as an assistant coach with the San Diego Argonauts and Chargers.

After emptying out of Southern California, Wood sent a postcard to several NFL teams looking for a test. Signed as a free agent with the Packers and played safety for them from 1960-71.

The Woods had a key following in the first Super Bowl, returning 50 yards to create a third-quarter touchdown that sealed the Packers’ 35-10 victory over the 1967 Kansas City Chiefs.

Wood had a return of 31 chips in the second Super Bowl that was a record for 16 years. The Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 33-14 in the 1968 title game.

“The Green Bay Packers family lost a legend,” said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy. “Willie’s success story, which emerges from a décor with no decor at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, inspires generations of footballers. While his health challenges have prevented him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, alumni visits Both Willie and our fans were loved by him at the weekend. “

Wood was a first or second team honoree in the first or second team from the NFL, an Associated Press all-pro from 1964-68 and played in eight Pro Bowls. He won five of the six NFL championships he played inside. In his career, he had 48 tackles and had 1,391 yards on 187 punt returns. His 154 starts were an NFL record for safety.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Packers Hall of Fame in 1977. He was named to the NFL 1960s All-Decade team and was one of the two safeties selected to the 1990 Silver Bowl.

“The game has lost a true myth with the passing of Willie Wood,” said Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker. “He had an incredible football career that helped turn Green Bay, Wisconsin, into Titletown USA. Willie was a rare player who always struggled to be a great teammate and succeed.”

The flag in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio will fly with half staff in memory of Wood.

At USC, Wood played quarterback and defensive back from 1957-59. He was the first black general in what is now the Pac-12 Conference. He was a team leader when the Trojans were 8-2. He came to USC after the 1956 season at Coalinga (California) Junior College, where he was a JC All-American

After training, Wood did his own business in the Washington, DC area.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

He is considered one of D.C.’s most prominent high school athletes, having starred at Armstrong High. One town is called Willie Wood Way.

Wood survives the sons of Willie Jr. – who trained at DC’s Woodrow Wilson High and Football League Arena – and Andre and daughter LaJuane. Sheila’s wife died in 1988.