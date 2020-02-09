The handsome son of La La Anthony rises above her in beautiful new red carpet photos – Up News Info

La La Anthony is a proud mother with her only child by her side. the power The actress went to social networks, where she melted hearts with some elegant photos of herself with her son, Kiyan Anthony, who looked very handsome and super long.

La looked flawless in a black dress and Kiyan was wearing a light blue suit while attending the amfAR Gala 2020 Benefit For AIDS Research event. Kiyan stood on his mother, even though he was wearing high heels on the red carpet.

A fan had this reaction: “My son is HIGH! Damn it, I didn’t know how fast they grow! Tell my boy what’s the matter! 🗣️ “

Another follower revealed: “Wow, it has grown enormously in recent years! If you go, have another baby. Longer even with heels. Come on, Kiy. 💪🏾 “

This social media user said, “My god, he’s so mature and tall,” your love forever. He increasingly looks like his father. He definitely grew before our eyes as a blessing. “

In a recent interview, La La spoke about his love for his son and the fact that Carmelo Anthony is a wonderful father.

She said: ‘Kiyan is the best thing that has happened to me. I am most proud of that. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, so I certainly feel more powerful when I’m in mother mode. My mother always let it work with everything she needed to keep our family together, even if she was single. That’s why my goal in life was always not to break. It wasn’t about making a career; I didn’t even know what I wanted to do. But I knew what it felt like to be in decline, and I never wanted that feeling again. “

He also revealed the advice he gave his son so that the alleged friends would not abuse him.

La La said: “But Kiyan is also pretty shy and quiet. I worry because I don’t want to get everything in; I want him to feel that he can tell us everything. I also want you to be careful because some children want to be your friends for the wrong reasons. We had to let him understand that, which was interesting. “

La La is working on new ideas for her acting career.

