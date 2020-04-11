The handwritten lyrics of the Beatles song Hey Jude are sold at auction for $ 910,000

The handwritten text by artist Paul McCartney of the Beatles hit song Hey Jude was sold on Friday for $ 910,000 in the United States, nine times its original estimate, said auction house Julien’s Auctions.

A vintage bass drum with the Beatles logo that was used during the British band’s first North American tour in 1964 was another flagship item, on sale for $ 200,000 in the United States.

The items were among the more than 250 pieces of Beatles memorabilia offered in an online auction by Julien’s Auctions on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the band’s breakdown.

A drawing by John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono called Bagism, a term coined to satirize stereotypes, sold for $ 93,750 USA, while an ashtray used by Fab Four drummer Ringo Starr in the recording studios of Abbey Road in London has got $ 32,500.

The wooden stage of the small Liverpool venue, where the band performed before reaching fame, went for $ 25,600 US.

Before the sale, music specialist Julien’s Auctions Jason Watkins had described McCartney’s hurried notes for a 1968 studio recording of Hey Jude as very rare and precious.

“It is obviously a very iconic song that everyone knows,” said Watkins. “These handwritten texts were used in the studio as a guide during the recording.”

The sale was slated to take place online and at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York, but was only made online because of the coronavirus pandemic, the auction house said.